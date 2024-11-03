How to Apostille Your Social Security Card

Are you seeking employment, education, or residency abroad? If so, you may need an apostilled social security copy of your card. This way, you can prove your identity and fulfill other documentary requirements needed for your stay in another country.
In this post, we’ll discuss the steps on how to get a copy of social security card apostilled and how you can do it hassle-free. Keep reading to learn more about this apostille in California!
How to get a copy of social security card apostilled
If you have a copy of your SSN you need to be apostilled, you need to follow these steps:
Step 1. Get the copy translated if needed
If your document’s destination country doesn’t recognize English as an official language, you’ll have to get your social security card copy translated first.
For this, you need to hire certified document translation services for the document to be accepted by the Department of State.
Step 2. Get the copy of the SS card notarized
Next, you need to have both the signature on social security card and the translated document notarized. You should contact a certified notary public for this to guarantee the authenticity of the signatures affixed on your documents.
Take note that only the certified copy of a social security card or the social security benefit verification letter needs to be notarized. The SS card itself doesn’t need notarization since it’s already a federally issues document.
Step 3. Submit the notarized copy to the State Department
After that, you need to submit all the apostille documents together with the filled Form DS-4194 to the Department of State. You can submit it via snail mail or through a walk-in basis in their office.
Aside from that, you need to pay the fee, which is $20 for each California apostille. You can pay this through a money order or check.
On top of that, you should provide a cover sheet, which states where the apostilled SS card copy will be used. All of these should be enclosed in a self-addressed envelope to have it mailed back to you once processed. Lastly, you should provide a pre-paid postage or your apostilled documents will be sent through regular mail, which can take longer to arrive than usual.
Step 4. Receive your apostilled document
On average the California Secretary of State Department takes about 15 days to process an apostille request. On top of that are additional days to mail the documents back to you.
If want to know how to get a copy of SSN card apostilled fast, we suggest you hire apostille services instead. For example, at Rush In Documentation Center, they can provide same-day apostille in as fast as 5 hours. It’s a convenient service if you’re running late in submitting your authenticated documents.
What if my destination country isn’t a member of The Hague Convention?
But what if you need to use your SS card copy or letter in a non-apostille country? In this case, you’ll have to request an authentication letter from the embassy or consulate of your destination country instead of a State of California apostille.
Although you’ll also need notarization and document translation, authentication involves more steps than an apostille. Here are the general steps you need to take:
Step 1. Prepare all the documents
First, have your SS card copy or letter notarized and translated accordingly.
Step 2. Submit it to the Office of the Secretary of State
After that, you need to submit all the documents to the State Department for authentication. This usually follows all the requirements of an apostille application.
Step 3. Have the document legalized
After receiving your authenticated social security card copy or letter, you need to have it legalized. This extra step can either be done in the D.C. embassy or the local consulate, depending on the consular policy of the destination country.
Overall, the process of authentication and legalization can be tedious. But just the same, you can always hire a professional service that can handle everything for you.
Need help on how to get a copy of your social security card apostilled?
Are you too busy to handle the apostille process on your own? If you want hassle-free translation, notarization, and apostille service, you can reach out to professionals like Rush In Documentation Center. They have a good working relationship with the Department of State, making apostille in Los Angeles a total breeze.
Not only that, but they also offer same-day, next-day, or standard apostille California processing, whichever fits your budget and deadline. And if your destination country is non-apostille, Rush In Documentation Center can also assist with your embassy legalization process.
So, if you want an easy way to apostille your social security card copy or any document, don’t hesitate to reach out to them for expert help. Rush In Documentation Center will handle everything, from notarization to apostille delivery – all you have to do is wait.
