The Asia Pacific region includes some of the fastest-growing markets in the world and presents unique opportunities for Norton Rose Fulbright and its clients.
Norton Rose Fulbright has operated across East Asia, South East Asia and Australia for many decades with deep synergies between these regional practices.
To leverage the firm’s existing strengths and to meet the distinctive needs of clients that are active in the region, the partners of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright Australia have voted overwhelmingly to fully integrate their operations.
This combined US$1 billion business will have over 1800 lawyers – including over 400 partners – collaborating across 28 offices in 18 jurisdictions.
Peter Scott, Global and EMEA Managing Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, commented:
- “This represents an exciting milestone for our business and one that fulfils a long-held ambition. Through this full integration, we will enhance our offering to clients, unlock new opportunities for our people and streamline investment across Asia Pacific to build our firm for the future.”
Alison Deitz, Australia Chief Executive Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, commented:
- “Our EMEA and Australian businesses have many complementary practice strengths and share deep sector experience, having worked closely together to support international clients for many years. This is a natural step in our evolution and one that will increase our agility, scale and growth potential in the Asia Pacific region.”
The integration will take effect from July 1, 2025.
- The full structure and governance of the integrated business will be announced in due course. Peter Scott will be the Managing Partner of the new fully integrated business. Alison Deitz will be the Head of Australia.
- The integration of the EMEA and Australia businesses does not impact the operations of the other member firms of Norton Rose Fulbright.