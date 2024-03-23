Is It Worth Consulting an Attorney for a Motorcycle Accident?

A motorcycle accident victim faces a lot of challenges, both physically and mentally. Seeking compensation through a motorcycle accident claim gives victims a chance to get back to their normal lives and to seek appropriate recourse.
If you’re injured in a motorcycle accident due to the negligence of another person, then it is imperative to hire a motorcycle accident attorney who is experienced in motorcycle accident or personal injury law to assist in the legal process to achieve an appropriate settlement or compensation.
What are some of the issues you need to consider?
You Don’t Have Legal Expertise
Dealing with a motorcycle accident case involves a variety of complex legal procedures. Without expert legal knowledge, you may commit mistakes that will hurt your motorcycle accident claim.
This is one a key reason why you need to seek assistance from a motorcycle accident attorney. They are aware of the local laws, making them the ideal person to handle your motorcycle accident case.
You Don’t Know How to Prove Negligence
You may think that proving the negligence of the at-fault party is a walk in the park. But, actually, it is extremely difficult. You need to prove four elements of personal injury law, which are:
- Duty of care
- Breach of duty of care
- Causation
- Damages
In this situation, your lawyer will prove the negligence through a thorough investigation with the help of accident reconstruction specialists and evidence. They will guide you and help you build a strong motorcycle accident case with high chances of success.
You’re Not Aware of the Statute of Limitations
The statute of limitations is the time limit to file a claim. All states have statute of limitations that residents must know about. Victims lose the right to file a claim once the statute of limitations has passed.
This is why it is necessary to hire an experienced motorcycle accident attorney. They know about the statute of limitations and will breeze through all the required steps before the time limit expires.
You Don’t Have Experience Negotiating with the Insurance Company
Without the help of an attorney, you may find it hard to negotiate fair compensation for the harm and damages sustained in a motorcycle accident. Insurance companies are skilled negotiators and have many tricks up their sleeves when it comes to reducing the compensation a victim gets.
Without the assistance of an experienced motorcycle accident attorney, you run the risk of getting tricked into accepting a lower settlement offer.
Not just negotiating a fair settlement, a motorcycle accident attorney will also refute all the claims made by the insurance company during negotiations. They will hit back with valid counterarguments to ensure that you aren’t leaving the negotiation empty handed.
You May Struggle If You’re Partially at Fault
Suppose you’re partially responsible for a motorcycle accident; then it would be difficult to claim compensation. This is because of the contributory and comparative negligence rules that US states follow.
Shifting the blame on the victim is a defense strategy that most insurance companies try out first. The victim may succumb to pressure and accept fault, which may lead to much lower compensation.
The chances of this happening are very low if you have an experienced motorcycle accident lawyer by your side.
Final Thoughts
Consulting a lawyer for a motorcycle accident case is necessary to get the best results. They have great expertise in protecting your rights, handling all legal issues, and improving your chances of receiving reasonable compensation.
Keep in mind that, when it comes to a motorcycle accident claim, having an experienced attorney by your side can make a great difference.
Don’t waste your time; just consult a lawyer to discuss your case and know what your legal options are.
Source: Atlanta Personal Injury Law Group, GA