Law Firm Innovation: Cleary Gottlieb and ClearyX Shortlisted for International Law Firm Innovation Award

Cleary Gottlieb and ClearyX have been shortlisted for the International Law Firm Innovation Award at the upcoming Legal Innovation & Technology Awards, being presented by Law.com International in London on May 23.
The Legal Innovation Awards seek to recognize visionary thinkers, pioneers, and game-changers who are reshaping the legal industry.
The awards, now in their 10th year, will be celebrating the crucial role promoting innovation played by lawyers working in tandem with colleagues in other disciplines such as marketing, business development, finance, IT, project management, operations, PR, and recruitment.
