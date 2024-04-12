Jones Day adds to Government Regulation Practice in Paris with group’s arrival

Jones Day has recruited a government regulation team from white & Case, lead by François-Guilhem Vaissier and with three associates. The team have experience across infrastructure and energy projects in Africa and Europe.
The media announcement is below –
François-Guilhem Vaissier has joined as a partner in the Firm’s Government Regulation Practice, along with a team of three associates and two trainees. This team has extensive experience in the energy, projects and infrastructure, and finance sectors—including in Africa, Europe, and on a global scale. It is the second notable group of lawyers that have recently joined Jones Day’s Paris Office.
Mr. Vaissier is an award-winning lawyer whose practice focuses on the transactional and regulatory issues of major projects, including in the following sectors: power and energy (both conventional and renewable), infrastructure (including transportation, water, and social infrastructure) and mining.
He represents financial institutions, sponsors, and government authorities on public and private projects and utilities involved with major energy security and energy transition projects as well as infrastructure projects (railways, roads and bridges, desalination plants, waste treatment facilities, chemicals, hospitals, and prisons), generally based on concession agreements, public-private partnerships, power purchase agreements, or similar agreements.
“François-Guilhem has worked on large projects including co-generation plants, wind farms, and a variety of infrastructure projects in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East,” said Sophie Hagège, Partner-in-Charge of the Firm’s Paris Office. “With this addition, the Firm further strengthens and grows its global team with experience in large-scale projects, construction, and arbitration synergies.”
“François-Guilhem is known for his experience counseling on major joint ventures between sponsors and/or contractors, acquisitions, and contractual obligations often involving significant cross border issues,” said Françoise Labrousse, Co-Leader of the Firm’s Government Regulation Practice, who is also based in the Paris Office. “He will complement our bench of regulatory lawyers working on major projects and litigations who handle matters across a breadth of jurisdictions, including in Africa with Rémy Fekete. He will also contribute to our cross practice and cross office capabilities to support our clients on energy transition and energy security matters.”
Mr. Vaissier graduated from Université Panthéon-Sorbonne with a special focus on Business Law and from the Paris’ Institut de Sciences Politiques, with a Master Level Degree in Economics and Finance.
“The Firm’s Government Regulation Practice includes prominent regulatory lawyers that are known to have impressive experience guiding infrastructure and major energy projects through regulatory law, as well as litigation and arbitration,” said Mr. Vaissier. “I am very excited to be part of this excellent group of lawyers and look forward to working to contribute to this already strong practice and serve clients.”