Death of Baker McKenzie Lawyer Reignites Workplace Stress Issue

Lawyer Burnout Crisis Remains
The tragic death of a Baker McKenzie lawyer in Sydney has reawakened an already burning issue of lawyer burnout and mental health issues in the law, which we reported recently.
The young lawyer, who did not die at the office, but the impact of their passing has deeply affected colleagues. Colleagues, both current and former, gathered recently at a funeral service in Sydney to pay their respects.
Baker McKenzie Australia’s managing partner Anne-Marie Allgrove said support was being provided to all staff following his death.
‘We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague,’ Ms Allgrove said in a statement to media.
‘We are devastated for their family and friends, and have extended our deepest sympathies and support at this very challenging time.
‘The firm and all who knew them are deeply mourning this loss.
‘We have provided onsite support for our staff in the Sydney office and engaged our Employee Assistance Program provider for additional support across all three of our Australian offices.’
The tragedy follows the recent reporting on the death of Pinsent Masons partner Victoria Ford where stress, long hours and related issues were attributed to her death.
Baker McKenzie has provided onsite support in the Sydney office and activated its Employee Assistance Program across all Australian offices, which include locations in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.
The police visit to Baker McKenzie’s Sydney office at Tower One, Barangaroo, was part of a routine check, and there is no ongoing investigation into the matter.
The tragedy comes during a tumultuous period for Baker McKenzie, which has faced a series of senior partner resignations over the last year and discussions about potential restructuring by its global headquarters in Chicago who according to the Australian Financial Review are looking at exerting new control over the Australian branch of the global firm.
Baker McKenzie has been a prominent legal presence in Australia for over 50 years, having approximately 300 lawyers across its three offices in the country.