Jones Day’s Bethany Biesenthal named to “Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys” list for 2025 by Crain’s Chicago Business

Jones Day ‘Notable Litigator’
April 21, 2025 Awards & Rankings
Crain’s Chicago Business has named Bethany Biesenthal, a partner in the Firm’s Investigations & White Collar Defense Practice, among the publication’s “Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys” for 2025. A lawyer awarded this distinction must have made a measurable and specific impact in the types of cases handled, as well as mentor other attorneys, promote inclusive practices in the workplace, and demonstrate leadership in professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.
Ms. Biesenthal is a former federal prosecutor who has served as a lead trial lawyer in more than 30 trials and has argued more than a dozen federal appeals. A Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers and a Chambers-rated litigator, she has successfully led litigation and investigations teams in high-stakes matters, including litigation brought by state attorneys general and defending companies and individuals against allegations of misconduct.
Ms. Biesenthal’s recent major accomplishments include securing a full defense verdict after a six day jury trial in a whistleblower case, being awarded over $100 million by a jury in a patent infringement case, and securing dismissals in a litigation matter involving higher education, two toxic tort cases, and multiple cases filed against the hospitality industry.
Jones Day is a global law firm with 2,500 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.