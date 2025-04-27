Basrristers disciplined over ‘LGBTQ ‘joke’ posted in elevators
Two veteran Melbourne barristers, John F. Perry and Robert G. Squirrell, have been officially disciplined after admitting to involvement in posting an offensive and demeaning “joke” targeting LGBTQ lawyers in the lifts of the Owen Dixon Chambers East, in Melbourne.
- Perry authored and emailed a letter to Squirrell, comparing gay, lesbian, and transgender people to “mud screwers” and suggesting LGBTQ lawyers were unfairly favored for work.
- The letter, styled to mimic the Victorian Bar’s official logo, was titled “Establishment of LGBTQMS Review Committee”—an insulting play on the term LGBTQI.
- Squirrell printed and posted four copies of the letter in the building’s lifts, where it was seen by both lawyers and clients.
- The incident sparked outrage in the legal community and led to an investigation by the Victorian Bar. The IT provider Barrister’s Chambers Limited controversially searched barristers’ email accounts, uncovering Perry’s email to Squirrell.
- Both barristers admitted their actions, with Perry initially claiming the communication was a private joke meant to mock political correctness, but later acknowledged it was offensive.
- The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) found their actions amounted to professional misconduct, describing the behavior as “objectively offensive and demeaning,” and likening it to a juvenile prank, made more egregious by the men’s seniority.
- Both were reprimanded, ordered to complete five continuing professional development units, donate $5,000 each to the Fitzroy Legal Service Q+ Law program, and pay $2,145 each in costs.
4 thoughts on “The Perry and Squirrell File – An LGBTQ Legal Tangle For Melbourne Barristers”
Saw the piece on those barristers in Melbourne, Perry and Squirrell, getting disciplined over that supposed ‘joke’. Makes you wonder where the line is between a bad joke and outright harassment, especially in such a professional setting. It’s one thing to have a laugh, but targeting LGBTQ colleagues? That’s way off mark.
Right, but don’t you feel there’s a risk of over-sanitizing work environments? Where do we draw the line between humor and harm?
JordanP, there’s humor, and then there’s degrading humor. The moment it targets an identity, it crosses the boundary into harm.
Ah yes, nothing screams ‘professional’ like demeaning your peers. Stellar job, gents. Because making jokes at the expense of LGBTQ colleagues is exactly what the legal profession needs.