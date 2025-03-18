Justice Department Files Lawsuit Seeking Permanent Injunction Against Two Tax Preparers Based in Koreatown and Reseda

LOS ANGELES – The Justice Department filed a lawsuit today against two defendants who allegedly prepared false federal tax returns under the names of a business with storefronts in the San Fernando Valley and the Koreatown area of Los Angeles.
Luis Alberto Mijangos and George Louis Montalvan are the defendants named in the lawsuit, which seeks to permanently stop them from preparing or filing federal tax returns.
According to the lawsuit, Mijangos and Montalvan prepared false tax returns under several business names, including Luismi Services Inc., Luismi Services, Luismi Income Tax Services, and CYL Professional Services. Mijangos and Montalvan allegedly used that business, which has storefronts in Koreatown and Reseda, to perpetuate an unlawful tax scheme in which they filed fraudulent tax returns that reported deductions, credits, exemptions, or other tax items for which their customers were not qualified to receive. From 2019 to 2022, the defendants filed at least 1,800 federal income tax returns with the IRS.
The IRS issued tax refunds based on the fabricated tax items, but customers did not receive the refunds. Instead, Mijangos and Montalvan allegedly diverted the refunds into bank accounts they owned or controlled.
For example, one customer paid $300 to the defendants to prepare and file her 2019 federal income tax return. The defendants provided this customer with a copy of a federal income tax return that reported a balance due in the amount of $364. The defendants indicated that version of the return would be filed with the IRS.
Instead, the defendants allegedly filed a tax return that reported a refund in the amount of $3,965. The claimed refund was based upon dependents and education credits that the defendants fabricated and falsely reported on the return. The customer never received the refund reported on the IRS version of her return. Instead, the defendants diverted the entire refund to a bank account owned or controlled by the defendants.
The claims mentioned in the lawsuit are allegations only. There has been no determination of liability.
Taxpayers seeking a return preparer should remain vigilant against unscrupulous tax preparers. The IRS has information on its website for choosing a tax return preparer and has launched a free directory of federal tax preparers. The IRS also offers guidance on the credentials and qualifications that taxpayers should seek from their return preparer.
In addition, IRS Free File, a public-private partnership, offers free online tax preparation and filing options on IRS partner websites for individuals whose adjusted gross income is under $79,000. For individuals whose income is over that threshold, IRS Free File offers electronic federal tax forms that can be filled out and filed online for free.
In the past decade, the Justice Department has obtained injunctions against hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers. Information about these cases is available on the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s website and the Justice Department’s website. An alphabetical listing of persons enjoined from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found on this page.
Assistant United States Attorney John D. Ellis of the Civil Division’s Tax Section is representing the United States in this matter.
Release No. 25-073