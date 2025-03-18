US Law – Littler Elects Six New Board Members

(March 17, 2025) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has elected six new members to its 2025 Board of Directors: Edward H. Chyun (Cleveland), Jeanine Conley Daves (New York), Lisa M. Kathumbi (Columbus), Melissa L. McDonagh (Boston), Michael J. McGuire (Minneapolis) and Demery Ryan (Los Angeles).
“I am honored to welcome these new members to the firm’s board,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s managing director and president. “This esteemed group brings a diverse array of leadership skills and experiences that will be pivotal in driving our strategic business initiatives forward. Their collective knowledge will ensure that we continue to lead the field in employment and labor law, maintaining our commitment to excellence and innovation.”
The full board slate can be found here: Littler.com.
“I am thrilled about the future of Littler and the opportunity to work alongside such distinguished colleagues,” added board chair, Michael Wilder. “Their dedication and insightful perspectives will be instrumental in driving our success and achieving our strategic goals. Together, we are poised to navigate the challenges ahead and seize new opportunities for growth and development.”