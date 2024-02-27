King & Spalding Opens Dallas Office With Gibson Dunn & Crutcher Lawyer Leading

King & Spalding has opened an office in Dallas through the strategic recruitment of trial lawyer Veronica Moyé from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.
This move signifies the expansion of King & Spalding’s footprint in Texas, marking the third office in the state. The Dallas office will be under the leadership of Veronica Moyé, alongside recent additions, Sean Royall, the global head of the antitrust and consumer protection practice, and intellectual property lawyer Alfonso Chan.
Veronica Moyé will focus on a broad spectrum of litigation matters, including antitrust, intellectual property, class action, and commercial disputes. She spent 12 years at Gibson Dunn, where she held the position of co-chair of the firm’s global litigation practice group and was a member of its executive committee.
Robert Hays, Chairman of King & Spalding, expressed confidence in the strategic move.
“Veronica is a star first-chair trial lawyer with valuable in-house experience and a passion for mentoring and developing the next generation that aligns with our commitment to clients and associates.”
“While our firm has long-standing relationships with key clients in Dallas, the critical mass of talent we now have internally solidified our decision to commit on-the-ground resources in this important market, which is home to many of the country’s top corporations. Veronica is a terrific anchor hire for the office, and we are confident it will expand quickly with additional talent.”