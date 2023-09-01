Kiwi-Based Cloud Software Practice Management Company Acquires FilePro

Actionstep, the New Zealand, cloud-based practice management platform for law firms, has acquired Perth-based legal software company FilePro.
This move strengthens Actionstep’s position as a leading practice management software platform for mid-sized law firms. The acquisition will provide FilePro’s customers with access to extended cloud technologies and increased investment in product development.
This follows Actionstep’s acquisition of LawMaster in September 2022, solidifying its position as a benchmark legal technology platform for mid-market law firms in Australia and New Zealand.
Actionstep, known for its adaptable legal practice management platform, will now serve nearly 28,000 subscribers globally, with FilePro’s customer base comprising nearly 4,000 legal professionals.
The acquisition aims to expedite the adoption of cloud technology among FilePro’s customers. Actionstep plans to further expand its customer base internationally, emphasizing modernizing mid-market law firms with innovative practice management technology.