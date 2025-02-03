K&L Gates Continues to Expand its Finance Practice in Sydney

Sydney – Global law firm K&L Gates continues to grow its Finance practice in Australia with the appointment of Rob White as a partner in Sydney. White joins the firm from Norton Rose Fulbright, where he was a partner in the banking and infrastructure group and led the firm’s Australian University team.
With more than two decades of experience in finance and concessions on Australian public-private partnerships (PPPs), and domestic and international project finance transactions, White brings a wealth of experience in project finance, PPPs and corporate finance. He has advised governments, sponsors, borrowers, and financiers on numerous complex and landmark transactions across a range of sectors, including roads, rail, airports, defence, education, health, social housing, as well as solar and wind. Additionally, he is highly regarded in the university sector, having advised several tertiary institutions on intricate student accommodation and precinct development projects.
White’s broad experience in finance and project management, gained from advising on a diverse range of infrastructure and banking transactions, allows him to offer clients innovative, strategic advice on complex contractual arrangements. His focus in debt and equity financing methods is also critical in managing risk and ensuring timely, cost-effective financial closures for large-scale projects.
In recent years, White has increasingly focused on renewable energy projects, aligning with the global shift toward sustainable energy solutions. His “cross-over” experience, combined with his deep understanding of large infrastructure projects, positions him to deliver optimal outcomes for clients in this rapidly growing sector.
“Rob’s extensive knowledge of infrastructure project structures and risk profiles sets him apart in the industry,” said Jason Opperman, Regional Managing Partner, Australia. “As the scope of major projects continues to evolve, with new areas of focus targeted for infrastructure investment, Rob’s ability to adapt and deliver innovative, tailored financing solutions will drive exceptional results for our clients and further strengthen our growing Energy, Infrastructure, and Resources practice. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”
Globally, the firm recently welcomed partner Brad Roach to its Energy, Infrastructure, and Resources team in the APAC region, based in Singapore.
In Australia, White is the eleventh new partner to join since January 2024.
K&L Gates’ global Finance practice integrates the many disciplines involved in financing and restructuring transactions across markets and industries around the globe. With lawyers in offices across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America, the practice maintains a balance between buy-side and sell-side representation in its work on behalf of lenders, borrowers, servicers, collateral managers, trustees, rating agencies, investors, and other participants in a wide array of financing transactions.