Reed Smith Announce Appointment of New London Partner

Global law firm Reed Smith today announced the appointment of partner Samantha Myers in its London office. Myers joins the firm’s Global Corporate Group from Gowling WLG where she was a partner in the Public Companies and Capital Markets team, established and led the firm’s UK Cannabis Group and co-led the Life Sciences sector group.
Myers’ appointment aligns with the firm’s strategic plans to expand its corporate capabilities globally. Last week, Reed Smith opened a new office in Atlanta, comprising 37 lawyers, including 15 partners, to strengthen its corporate and finance practices, with a particular focus on private equity, mergers and acquisitions, finance and technology.
Myers specialises in corporate finance, M&A and equity capital markets, bringing a wealth of experience acting for companies, or their advisers, on IPOs and secondary transactions both on AIM and on the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc, and on transactions involving the Toronto and Australian exchanges.
She regularly advises on a range of domestic and cross border M&A transactions, including joint-ventures, private M&A and public takeovers. Myers has experience in a range of sectors including life sciences, healthcare, cannabis, tech, retail/consumer and gaming.
Mike Young, Reed Smith partner and chair of the firm’s EME corporate practice, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Samantha to the team. Strengthening Reed Smith’s corporate capabilities continues to be a core priority for our business, as it aligns seamlessly with our strategic focus on key industry groups.
“Samantha’s addition further enhances our ability to deliver top-tier service to our clients, building on the momentum we established with recent corporate and private equity hires across the UK, U.S., Hong Kong, and Germany. Her expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow and evolve in response to the needs of our global clients.”
Myers joined Gowling WLG as a senior associate in 2015 and became a partner in 2021. Prior to Gowling, she was an associate at Osborne Clarke.
“We are thrilled to welcome Samantha to the team,” said Brigid North, managing partner of the firm’s London office. “The firm has made substantial investments in our corporate practice, and it remains a key strategic focus for us. Samantha’s addition to the team strengthens our capabilities and will bring significant value to our clients in core industries such as entertainment and media, life sciences and healthcare and financial services.”
Myers said: “I am thrilled to be joining Reed Smith as a partner in London. Reed Smith’s platform, with its impressive global reach and deep industry-specific expertise, make it an exciting place to be. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success and working alongside talented colleagues to deliver the highest level of service to our clients.”
Reed Smith’s Global Corporate Group includes more than 350 lawyers across three continents. Reed Smith’s EME corporate practice has undergone significant growth over the last two years, with the firm welcoming partners Arthur Tso in Hong Kong, Nina Siewert in Frankfurt, Tom Whelan in London, Han Ming Ho in Singapore, and Dr. Germar Enders and Dr. Nikolaus von Jacobs in Munich.