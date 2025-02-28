KPMG has broken new ground in the US legal market with the Arizona Supreme Court approving KPMG Law US to practice as an alternative business structure, marking the first time a Big Four accounting firm can legally practice law in the United States.
The approval comes under Arizona's reformed regulations. Enacted in 2020, these changes allow non-lawyers to have economic interests in law firms. KPMG was quick to seize this opportunity.
The question is . . .
Already subscribed? Log in
7 thoughts on “KPMG Makes History as First Big Four Firm to Practice Law in the US”
Pretty excited to see KPMG stepping into the legal field with a focus on tech-driven services. It’s about time the legal industry got a digital overhaul. Wonder how this will shape up the future for traditional law practices.
So KPMG is now doing legal work? I’ll believe it’s a game changer when I see it. Tech is cool and all, but it can’t replace human judgment in law.
I get your skepticism, but you can’t deny that integrating tech could cut a lot of redundancy in legal work. Human judgment is key, but it’s about blending it with tech, not replacing it.
this sounds cool but how does it actually work? like do you talk to a robot for legal advice now?
I’m not convinced this tech-heavy approach by KPMG will maintain the personal touch and nuanced understanding a seasoned lawyer provides. The legal profession is more than just processing information.
The integration of AI in legal services by KPMG is a bold move. Curious to see how AI advancements will streamline high-volume legal tasks. It’s the innovation that the sector has been waiting for.
Interesting development with KPMG entering the legal market. It’s a significant shift, highlighting the role of technology in traditional fields. Will be keeping an eye on how this plays out.