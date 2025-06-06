Move over, “Suits”—the real legal drama is in L.A., where David Lira, son-in-law to disgraced legal legend Tom Girardi (yes, the one married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne), pleaded guilty to contempt of court. Lira admitted he helped withhold millions in settlement funds from Indonesian widows and orphans after a Boeing 737-MAX crash, defying a judge’s order.
This saga has everything: reality TV, a Ponzi scheme dubbed the “largest in the history of the plaintiff’s bar,” and a cast of lawyers now facing disbarment.
The tale has everything: missing millions, reality TV crossovers, and a legal dynasty in disgrace—think “Arrested Development” meets “Better Call Saul,” but with real victims and real consequence
Lira, who still practices law (but can’t touch client money—probably for the best), joins Girardi in the legal hall of infamy, proving that sometimes the drama off-screen is wilder than anything Bravo could script.