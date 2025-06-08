Linklaters is delighted to announce the appointment of George Casey as Chairman of the Americas. In this new role, George will focus on advancing Linklaters’ U.S. strategy, building on the firm’s transformational growth and evolution into a full-service, market-leading M&A powerhouse in the U.S. since his arrival in January 2024.
George will work closely with Senior Partner and Chair Aedamar Comiskey, Managing Partner, Americas Thomas McGrath, and the firm’s executive committee, and will play a principal role in Linklaters’ U.S. strategy, including with respect to clients and markets, continued expansion through lateral and internal growth, and service offering.
Aedamar commented:
“George has had an outstanding impact on our firm. Since his arrival, we have achieved significant milestones and strengthened our ability to provide top-tier legal services to our clients in the U.S. and globally. I am confident that his vision and dedication in this new role will further accelerate our ambitious growth plans in the U.S.”
George commented:
“It is such an exciting time for Linklaters in the U.S. We’ve made tremendous strides in building a full-service, market-leading U.S. practice as part of the integrated leading global platform, which has been instrumental in helping us achieve transformative outcomes for our clients. I look forward to further enhancing our presence and capabilities across the U.S. market, working with Aedamar, Tom, and our talented colleagues to deliver exceptional results and continue our trajectory.”
Tom commented:
“George’s ability to attract top-tier talent and deliver outstanding results for our clients has set the foundation for continued growth and success in the U.S. I’m excited to collaborate with George in his new role and look forward to the impact we will achieve as we build on our momentum.”
Since George’s arrival, the firm has successfully guided clients through several of the most complex and impactful transactions in the market, including, among others, advising: Dow on its partnership transaction with Macquarie Asset Management to launch $6 billion Diamond Infrastructure Solutions, Rio Tinto on its $6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, Volkswagen on its up to $5.8 billion joint venture and investment transactions with Rivian, BASF on the $1.15 billion sale of its Brazilian decorative paints business to Sherwin-Williams, Aperam on its acquisition of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, and General Motors on its partnership with TWG Motorsports to form the Cadillac Formula 1 Team.
Linklaters has added 15 preeminent lateral partners in the U.S. across M&A, finance, and disputes, and elected four additional U.S.-based Linklaters lawyers to the partnership in the past 18 months.
In addition to his new role, George continues to serve as Linklaters’ Global Chairman of Corporate and Co-Head of U.S. M&A and continues his full-time practice.