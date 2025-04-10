NZ Law – Promotions at Greenwood Roche

>> Law Jobs on LawFuel – Check Here
Tanya Young promoted to Principal
Tanya is a construction law specialist who joined Greenwood Roche as a junior lawyer in 2017. Tanya has been an integral part of our construction practice, seeing it through 7 years of intensive growth and diversification to become one of New Zealand’s largest integrated construction & projects teams.
Since joining Greenwood Roche, Tanya has worked on an integrated basis alongside teams delivering some of NZ’s largest infrastructure projects, gaining extensive practical and commercial experience.
Tanya partners with clients both in a project-counsel capacity and as an external advisor throughout the project life-cycle, from risk assessment, procurement strategy, and contract preparation through to project delivery, managing project interfaces, claims, disputes, completion and handover. Recent examples of Tanya’s work include the City Rail Link, Puhoi to Warkworth Expressway PPP and Auckland International Airport’s Taxiway Mike and Remote Stands project.
Kate Watt a new addition as a Principal
Kate began her career at Bell Gully, then was at ‘magic circle’ firm Freshfields in London for six years, before returning to Bell Gully. After a few years as the Associate General Counsel at Heartland Bank, Kate left to build ‘New-Law’ firm Shift Advisory.
Since 2021, Kate has been consulting independently – providing legal and commercial advice and project management to established corporates and growth businesses.
Kate has broad experience across corporate, commercial, banking, finance and regulation, with particular experience in the finance and energy sectors. Her renewable energy project work has included close involvement in landowner negotiations, PPA negotiations and project financial close.
Tom Petersen promoted to Associate
Tom joined our Wellington office in 2021 (having previously been a summer clerk) and has quickly established himself as a key member of our commercial property team. Tom is known for his strong work ethic and his commitment to assisting both private sector and government clients on a wide range of property law issues, with a particular focus on complex rural land acquisitions and disposals and on leasing projects.
On top of his property law expertise, Tom’s promotion recognises his contribution to cultivating a positive and productive workplace and his involvement in developing Greenwood Roche’s sustainability and broader outcomes initiatives.