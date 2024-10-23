Law Innovator Partners With Accelerator Agency To Help Mid-East Opportunities

Karen Holden, one of the UK’s most forward-thinking and disruptive legal minds, and CEO of A City Law Firm , has partnered with accelerator agency Asiarath in Dubai to help UK businesses navigate opportunities in the booming Middle Eastern market.
With the government’s Autumn budget decisions looming and UK businesses facing challenges from rising taxes and economic uncertainty, Karen is spearheading the first of an exclusive two-part event series, to help rapidly scaling tech companies unlock growth potential in both the UK and the UAE.
The initiative kicks off with a London conference at 9 Appold Street London on the 19th November 2024, where a Dubai delegation will join Karen to explain the vast opportunities in the region. The second part will take place in Dubai, offering founders a deep dive into the UAE’s business landscape, alongside partners, Thinking Hat PR and Founders to Leaders (F2L).
The London conference will offer attendees valuable insights on how to expand their operations and seek investments, both in the UK and internationally, while connecting with key players in the UK and UAE ecosystem.
A standout feature of the event is the opportunity for founders to submit a 3-minute video pitch and deck for review by UK investors. Three will be selected to pitch live at the event for direct feedback, and all remaining pitches will be shared with UAE investors for further consideration. It’s an invaluable chance to connect with funders from both regions.
Following the conference, participants will have the opportunity to attend an exclusive three-day event in Dubai, where founders will dive deep into the UAE’s thriving business landscape, explore government grants worth up to $5 million, and meet equity funders, mentors, and decision-makers. It will also outline how to set up and fastrack operations in Dubai.
Key speakers include:
- Marta Gelencser, MD of US Capital Global, with over 30 years of international banking experience.
- Lisa Fox, finance professional from Guinness Ventures, specialising in high-growth companies.
- Martin Taylor, Investment Director at Regionally Ventures, who has raised over £1bn in equity.
- Yatin Y Thakur, Founder & Dubai Representative of Asiarath, a venture builder supporting scale-ups in the UAE.
Karen Holden, CEO of A City Law Firm, said:
“The UAE is fast becoming a go-to destination for UK businesses seeking stability, growth, and lower taxation. Our event offers a unique opportunity for tech founders to tap into this thriving market and gain the connections, insights, and funding they need to scale globally.”