Rudy’s Bad Day In Court

Judge Orders Giuliani Asset Transfer
Tom Borman, LawFuel contributing editor
On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered Rudolph W. Giuliani to transfer most of his assets and liquid funds to a receivership controlled by two Georgia election workers he defamed after the 2020 presidential election.
The orders are a further fall from grace by Giuliani following his being disbarred by the DC Bar in September.
Asset Transfer Details
The 80-year-old former New York mayor and Trump lawyer Giuliani has been given a week to complete the transfer, which includes:
- His New York condominium
- A vintage Mercedes-Benz formerly owned by actress Lauren Bacall
- Specific furniture items
- A television
- Sports memorabilia
- Jewelry
- 26 watches, including one Giuliani claimed was a gift from his grandfather, according to the New York Times.
Judge Lewis J. Liman of the Federal District Court in Manhattan stated, “The watch may hold personal significance for the defendant, but it does not possess unique legal value”.
Exceptions and Additional Actions
Among the conditions imposed by the Court are the following –
- Giuliani’s son, Andrew, can keep his father’s Yankee World Series rings while lawyers investigate if they were genuinely gifted from father to son.
- Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, the two election workers, can begin selling these assets to apply towards the over $148 million Giuliani owes them.
- The Judge also indicated that Freeman and Moss could pursue a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for the $2 million he allegedly owes Giuliani in unpaid legal fees.
Background and Consequences
The judgment stems from false claims Giuliani spread about Freeman and Moss attempting to manipulate the 2020 election results in Trump’s favor. The allegations led to violent threats against the women and their families, according to evidence presented at the hearing.
Giuliani’s reported assets are around $10 million. If he fails to comply with Judge Liman’s order within the seven-day timeframe, he could face contempt of court charges, resulting in fines or possible incarceration.
Ongoing Legal Matters
A trial is scheduled for January in Manhattan to determine whether Giuliani can claim his Palm Beach, Florida condo as his primary residence, potentially exempting it from seizure by creditors under state law.