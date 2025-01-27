Lawyers, Your New AI Assistant Just Got Scary Smart – Meet LexisNexis Protégé

LexisNexis News AI Tool For Lawyers
John Bowie, LawFuel publisher
LexisNexis has launched a new AI tool called Protégé. This AI assistant works inside Lexis+ AI and Lexis Create+ and is designed to help lawyers work faster by doing many legal tasks on its own.
The new LexisNexis system creates legal documents without needing step-by-step instructions. It writes contracts, briefs, and court motions. Before showing work to lawyers, it checks its own writing. You can edit these documents in Lexis+ AI or send them to Microsoft Word. The system can work with long documents up to 300 pages.
Protégé makes legal research easier. When you write a court motion, it finds similar cases to make your arguments better. It double-checks quotes in legal papers to make sure they match the original sources. The AI can read case documents and create timelines to show how events happened.
For discovery work, Protégé offers useful tools. It writes questions for depositions based on case facts. The system also creates common discovery papers like document requests and written questions for the other side. It can draft requests asking the other side to admit facts.
The AI manages documents well. The tool permits lawyers to save thousands of legal papers in its system. It connects to document systems that law firms already use, like iManage and NetDocuments. This means you can search through all your firm’s past work.
What makes Protégé different is how it learns from you as it works. It picks up your writing style and knows what you like. The system figures out what needs to be done next without asking, helping new lawyers learn how to write legal papers the right way. If it makes mistakes, it finds and fixes them. This saves time on basic legal work.
“LexisNexis is focused on improving outcomes and unlocking new levels of efficiency and value in legal work to support our customers’ success,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK, and Ireland. “Our vision is for every legal professional to have a personalized AI assistant that makes their life better, and we’re delighted to deploy that through our world-class, fully integrated AI technology platform.”
LexisNexis is built Protégé with strong security using trusted legal content to check its work. Before releasing it, LexisNexis tested it with 50 law firms. It works with both LexisNexis materials and your own files.
The system is now ready for US lawyers to use through Lexis+ AI. LexisNexis plans to add it to their other products soon. To learn more about how Protégé can help your legal work, you can visit lexisnexis.com/protege.
This new tool shows how AI can help lawyers work better. It handles routine tasks so lawyers can focus on more important work. By learning from each lawyer who uses it, Protégé aims to be a helpful assistant that makes legal work easier and faster.