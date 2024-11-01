Leadership Team Changes at Arnold & Porter

Arnold & Porter has announced new leadership changes effective January 1, 2025. Co-Managing Partners Michael Daneker and Ellen Kaye Fleishhacker (pictured) have been elected as Co-Chairs, succeeding Richard M. Alexander who served as Chairman for nine years.
WASHINGTON, DC, and SAN FRANCISCO – October 31, 2024 — Arnold & Porter is pleased to announce that Co-Managing Partners Michael Daneker and Ellen Kaye Fleishhacker have been elected as Co-Chairs of the firm, effective January 1, 2025. Daneker and Fleishhacker will succeed Richard M. Alexander, who served as Chairman of Arnold & Porter for nine years. Additionally, Chief Operating Officer Sean Howell has been named Chief Executive Officer and will continue to work closely with Daneker and Fleishhacker.
Alexander commented: “I have worked closely with Ellen, Michael and Sean and am confident that they will lead the firm with great distinction. They bring to their new leadership positions a sophisticated understanding of the important issues affecting all of our key stakeholders, including our valued clients and our talented professionals. They also are deeply committed to preserving and further investing in our core values.”
Daneker, a partner in the firm’s Washington, DC office, has served as Co-Managing Partner at the firm since 2015. Daneker concentrates his practice on environmental law and toxic tort litigation. Daneker said: “It is a privilege to serve as Co-Chair of Arnold & Porter, where I began my legal career as a summer associate in 1991. I am proud of our firm’s strong core values, public service, and unmatched collaborative and collegial culture.”
Fleishhacker, a partner in the firm’s San Francisco office, has served as Co-Managing Partner of the firm since 2021. She is a member of the firm’s Corporate & Finance practice group, co-leading the firm’s investment management transactional practice. Fleishhacker noted: “I am honored to serve as Co-Chair of Arnold & Porter and deeply appreciate Richard’s remarkable leadership and unwavering dedication to our firm. I look forward to building upon the firm’s successes, and remain committed to ensuring the firm continues to be well-positioned to address our clients’ ever-changing, complex challenges.”
Howell added: “Throughout my 15 years tenure with Arnold & Porter, I have been enormously impressed with the extraordinary team of talented professionals. As the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, I look forward to leveraging the firm’s talent and taking advantage of this enormous opportunity for growth and innovation. I look forward to working closely with Ellen and Michael to help build upon the firm’s dynamic integrated platform and support the development of the firm at all levels.”
During Alexander’s tenure, he led the strategic combination of Arnold & Porter and Kaye Scholer in 2017, in which the two firms combined renowned regulatory expertise, and sophisticated litigation and transactional practices. Through his leadership, the firm remained resilient during the global pandemic, and surpassed $1 billion in revenue in 2021 — a testament to the success of the firm’s combination and positioning the firm to continue to invest in talent, offices, and client relationships. Also in 2021, the firm became one of the first international law firms to commit formally to establish a comprehensive plan, with measurable standards, toward achieving Black equity by partnering with Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT). During Alexander’s leadership, the firm was named to The American Lawyer’s A-List six times. The annual list recognizes a select number of firms based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative factors that are financial and values driven: revenue per lawyer, pro bono commitment, associate satisfaction, racial diversity and percentage of female equity partners. According to The American Lawyer’s report, firms featured on the list this year are those that are able to balance industry pressures with a steadfast commitment to core values.
