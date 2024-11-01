Vinson & Elkins Opens Denver Office

Lawyers in the Denver office will focus on M&A, securities, tax equity, and project finance transactions.
Vinson & Elkins today announced its plans to open a Denver office in the city’s Cherry Creek neighborhood. The new office will open November 1, 2024, enhancing the firm’s ability to represent its expanding client base in the region and to capitalize on the city’s deep corporate base and dynamic growth.
Partners Sarah Morgan,* Michael Joyce,** and Ramey Layne will open the office with plans to hire additional partners and associates. Morgan co-heads Vinson & Elkins’ Capital Markets and Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Group and will serve as the managing partner for the Denver office. She has an extensive corporate practice, advising on capital-raising transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic transactions for public and private companies, investment banks, management teams, and private equity clients. Chambers USA (2021–2024) ranks her among the nation’s top lawyers in Capital Markets: Debt & Equity transactions and Legal 500 US (2023–2024) ranks her among the nation’s top M&A lawyers in two categories — large deals of $1 billion plus and private equity buyouts.
Joyce is one of the leaders of the firm’s work in tax equity transactions and co-heads the firm’s Energy Transactions and Projects Practice Group. He routinely handles infrastructure finance and tax-credit monetization transactions involving a variety of renewable energy and energy transition assets. Chambers USA (2015–2024) ranks him among the nation’s best lawyers in Renewable & Alternative Energy projects.
Layne, a member of the firm’s Capital Markets practice, represents clients in public and private securities offerings. Chambers USA (2019–2024) ranks him among the nation’s top lawyers in Capital Markets: Debt & Equity transactions.
“Denver offers a central U.S. location with easy access to both coasts and Texas, making the city a strategic market for companies with national and international business operations,” Morgan said. “The city’s thriving business ecosystem, coupled with a robust legal talent pool, presents numerous opportunities for us to expand on our established local client base and attract top-flight lawyers to the firm.”
Vinson & Elkins has worked on more than 1,000 M&A transactions over the past decade, exceeding $1 trillion in value, including significant transactions involving Colorado companies. In that span, the firm also has worked on 100 initial public offerings, exceeding $36 billion in value, including multiple IPOs for Colorado companies.
“Vinson & Elkins’ core strengths representing corporate clients in complex and cutting-edge transactions mesh perfectly with the Denver market, which is a hub for innovation in energy and other industrial sectors,” said Joyce.
Layne added, “Denver has cultivated a dynamic culture that fuels innovation and collaboration across industries from real estate to technology to energy. We look forward to growing our office and attracting local lawyers who want to contribute to our success by working with some of the world’s leading clients that shape industries and drive international business.”
* Admitted in Texas, Colorado Application Pending
**Admitted in California, Colorado Application Pending
About Vinson & Elkins
For more than a century, Vinson & Elkins has provided outstanding client service across important industries that drive the global economy. Built on a strong culture of collaboration across 13 offices worldwide, V&E lawyers are committed to excellence, offering clients decades of legal experience in handling transactions, investments, projects and disputes across the globe. Learn more by visiting www.velaw.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.