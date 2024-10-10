Leading Energy Lawyer David Martin Connelly Returns to McGuireWoods in D.C.

Partner Enhances Firm’s Powerful Regulatory & Enforcement Capabilities
David Martin Connelly, a nationally recognized energy regulatory lawyer with more than 25 years of experience representing electric utilities and other industry clients before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and U.S. Courts of Appeals, has returned to McGuireWoods as a partner in Washington, D.C.
Connelly provides strategic counsel to electric utilities and their affiliates on a wide range of regulatory and policy matters. He focuses on electric transmission issues, including open-access transmission service, cost-of-service rates for transmission and ancillary services, and incentive transmission rates.
Connelly also assists clients with transmission and generation interconnection issues associated with renewable development and advises on North American Electric Reliability Corporation compliance matters, including self-reports, formal audits and cybersecurity concerns.
Connelly joins the firm from Balch & Bingham, LLP in Washington. He was a partner at McGuireWoods from 2012 to 2017 and before that was senior counsel at Dominion Energy.
“Dave played an important role in the growth and development of our energy industry team at McGuireWoods and his return strengthens our leadership position in this space,” said Richard Viola, deputy managing partner of the firm’s corporate practice.
Connelly is the immediate past president of the Energy Bar Association and serves on the organization’s board of directors. He has been recognized as a leading energy regulatory lawyer by Chambers Global, Chambers USA, Lawdragon 500, The Best Lawyers in America and The Legal 500 United States.
“Dave is a respected leader in the energy bar and is highly regarded by clients for his experience managing complex matters before FERC and federal appeals courts,” said Vishwa Link, co-leader of McGuireWoods’ energy regulatory and enforcement practice group.
McGuireWoods’ multidisciplinary energy industry team brings together legal, policy, energy technology and business experience to provide integrated services to clients across sectors. The firm’s regulatory and compliance lawyers represent energy clients in proceedings before FERC, the Environmental Protection Agency, state public utility commissions and various state agencies. McGuireWoods earned nationwide rankings for energy regulatory, litigation and transactional work in the 2024 editions of The Legal 500 United States and Chambers USA.
“I am excited to return home to McGuireWoods and one of the nation’s top energy practices,” Connelly said. “The firm’s industry knowledge and team-oriented approach to client service sets it apart and I look forward collaborating with colleagues to build on that success.”
Connelly is the fifth partner McGuireWoods has welcomed to its D.C. office in recent months. Megan Lewis moved to the firm after serving as a leader in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. David Hirsch, former chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit, joined the firm’s securities enforcement and regulatory counseling practice. Partners Kevin Madagan and Clint Narver, who have extensive private practice and government experience in matters affecting U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulated industries, also joined the D.C. office, expanding the firm’s healthcare and life sciences capabilities.
“Our energy regulatory and enforcement team is a pillar of our Washington office and Dave’s return enhances our capabilities in this key area,” said Elizabeth Hogan, managing partner of the firm’s D.C. office.
McGuireWoods LLP is a leading international law firm with 1,100 lawyers in 21 offices worldwide. It continuously ranks among the top firmsin Financial Times’ prestigious North America Innovative Lawyers report. The firm has been recognized 18 times on BTI Consulting’s Client Service A-Team — elite firms singled out for client service excellence based on unprompted feedback from clients in major companies. Its full-service public affairs arm, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC, offers infrastructure and economic development, strategic communications and grassroots advocacy, and government relations solutions. For more information, visit www.mcguirewoods.com.