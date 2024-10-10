New Partner At LeeSalmonLong

Emma is a specialist litigation and dispute resolution lawyer with experience in a broad range of commercial and civil disputes, including contracts, insurance, and company law issues.
Emma has particular expertise in trust disputes, estate claims, and complex relationship property division. She began her legal career at another specialist litigation firm in Auckland and has been with LeeSalmonLong since 2018.
