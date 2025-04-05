The opposition mounted by over 500 law firms against Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting law firms was a remarkable show of unity in a profession facing intense criticism for its compliance and genuflection before the President.
The collective action, which culminated in the submission of an amicus brief supporting Perkins Coie’s lawsuit, was orchestrated by Munger Tolles & Olson, with former Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, Jr., leading the charge as counsel for the amici.
6 thoughts on “Who Are The Leading Lawyers Who Helped Pushback On The Trump Executive Orders?”
It’s pretty wild seeing big law firms like Perkins Coie taking a stand against executive orders. Shows how crucial legal battles can be in shaping policy. Hats off to Donald Verrilli, Jr. for leading the charge!
Do you think this sets a precedent for future legal actions against executive decisions? Seems like we’re entering a new era of legal pushbacks.
Precedent or not, it’s just another day in the courtroom. These battles never end, they just change players.
Honestly, doesn’t surprise me Perkins Coie is in the spotlight given their history. But taking on Trump directly? That’s bold. I wonder if they’ve weighed the potential backlash from public and political figures.
It’s interesting that Munger Tolles & Olson orchestrated the collective action. This isn’t their first rodeo in big political legal battles. They’ve got a track record for being on the front lines defending or challenging policy. This move is in line with their historical approach.
This whole scenario feels like a major moment in the ongoing debate over executive power and its limits. It’s essential to have legal check and balances, and it’s heartening to see entities stepping up. Curious to see how this unfolds. Great breakdown by the LawFuel Editors, by the way.