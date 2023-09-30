Legal Tech News – Orrick Boosts Its Internal ‘Skunk Works’ With New Digital Office Appointment

Orrick have boosted their legal tech and digital efforts and their internal ‘skunk works’ operations – Orrick Labs – with the appointment of a Chief Digital Officer, Nigel Tranter.
Tranter previous worked as Chief Technology Officer at Pinsent Masons and serves on the British Legal Technology Forum and Supertech West Midlands advisory boards, as a judge for the British Legal Technology Awards.
Orrick’s announcement on the appointment is shown below –
- Leading technology executive Nigel Tranter has joined Orrick as Chief Digital Officer, leading the firm’s data and business transformation team.
- He will focus on enhancing the firm’s performance and client service through use of data, AI and other hyper-productivity tools, and by reimagining staffing and processes. He will collaborate closely with the firm’s market leading Innovation team led by Chief Innovation Officer Wendy Curtis and IT team, led by Chief Technology Officer Justin Graham.
- Nige was most recently Chief Technology Officer at Pinsent Masons and brings extensive experience in the finance sector, having served as Chief Information Officer at Gulf Bank in Kuwait and as Chief Architect of Europe and Middle East Retail & Business Banking at Barclays.
- Joining with Nige is a 5-person team, including Head of Data Chad Schuessler and Director of Business Transformation Adam Marsland. The team will be based in Birmingham, UK.
“We are at a pivotal moment as a profession in advancing our ability to integrate data- driven insights and new technologies into client advice and the business,” observed Orrick Chair Mitch Zuklie.
“With the creation of a Chief Digital Officer role and the commercial experience Nige brings, we are aiming to be leaders in this transformation, which is essential to practicing at the highest level in the tech, financial and energy sectors and attracting and inspiring the top talent of the future.”
“I’m thrilled to join Wendy, Justin and the rest of the stellar Orrick team. Orrick has long been known as an innovator in everything they do and it’s a unique moment to advance the firm’s strategy through a heightened focus on data and process,” said Nige.
Orrick’s innovation platform includes a legal tech venture investment initiative; Orrick Labs, an internal skunkworks for the development of technologies not available in the market; and a 10-professional Innovation Team. Financial Times has named the firm among the top 3 most innovative law firms for seven years in a row. The firm ranked top 5 for technology adoption on the 2023 American Lawyer Mid-Level Associate Survey.