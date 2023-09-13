Linklaters appoints Justin Faye as Head of its Africa Group

Linklaters has announced the appointment of Justin Faye, Energy & Infrastructure partner in the firm’s Paris office, as the new Head of its Africa Group. Justin continues the strong leadership of the group by succeeding Andrew Jones, who retires after a successful 31-year career at the firm.
A key member of the firm’s Africa Group for many years, Justin’s practice spans all areas of transactional activity in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors. He has significant experience in advising sponsors, lenders, multilateral institutions, contractors and host governments on the structuring, financing and development of major projects and acquisitions across the African continent.
Justin has been involved in several ground-breaking mandates in Africa, which include advising:
- Belinga Joint Venture Company on the world-class Belinga iron ore project in Gabon.
- Maurel & Prom on a global framework agreement with the Republic of Gabon.
- Proparco and EAIF as lenders and grant providers on the financing of the Biovea biomass power project in Côte d’Ivoire.
- Democratic Republic of Congo on the structuring of a programme to develop solar powered mini-grids in the DRC sponsored by DFID and Essor.
Linklaters is uniquely placed to advise on matters across the African continent as the only leading international firm with full-service capabilities in Lisbon, London, and Paris, as well as an integrated alliance with South African law firm Webber Wentzel which recently marked ten years.
The firm has been delivering first class legal advice with practical commercial solutions across Africa for over 50 years, working on numerous landmark transactions, and building vital business connections in almost every African country.