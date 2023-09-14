Clifford Chance Hire Three Tech Law Partners From Pillsbury

Clifford Chance’s expansion of its global tech group has been accelerated with three senior recruits.
Hires in New York and Washington, DC reflect US expansion of Global Tech Group
International law firm Clifford Chance announced today the arrival of three US-based tech partners Vipul N. Nishawala (NY), Meighan E. O’Reardon (DC), and James W. McPhillips (DC), a month after hiring tech partner Violetta Kokolus in New York.
These hires reflect a regional expansion of the 600+ attorney Global Tech Group that offers clients tech law advice across the spectrum of matters impacted by technology and its rapid transformation.
Nishawala advises on strategic technology-driven transactions and represents a broad range of corporate clients in their critical technology and outsourcing matters. He has extensive experience in IT and business process outsourcings, complex cloud arrangements, licensing and system integration transactions. He has a deep understanding of deals for mission-critical platforms that support core banking, policy administration, and trading operations. He assists clients on legal, operational and commercial aspects of deals, from developing objectives and structuring the transaction through negotiations and post-closing support. Nishawala also counsels on supplier management strategies and works with clients to resolve challenging scope, performance and financial disputes.
O’Reardon is a commercial and technology transactions attorney who advises Fortune 500 clients and large financial institutions on complex services and technology deals. A significant portion of her practice focuses on worldwide data use and privacy concerns. She guides clients through all phases of services procurement transactions, counsels on software licensing and development agreements and has led a variety of bespoke commercial services transactions. O’Reardon’s legal practice is built on ten years of experience as a management consultant working on critical infrastructure, privacy and information technology implementation engagements.
McPhillips advises a wide range of companies in a variety of industries on complex technology and commercial transactions, including strategic digital transformation projects and cloud platform and services initiatives. McPhillips, who led his previous firm’s Generative AI practice, has recent experience advising clients on the legal implications of developing, purchasing, deploying, and using generative artificial intelligence systems and tools. He also advises on strategic IT outsourcing and business process outsourcing transactions, software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreements, core systems implementations, software licensing and development arrangements, and similar transactions.
Co-head of the firm’s Global Tech Group Devika Kornbacher says, “Technology and digital transformation runs across every single facet of industry. The rapid expansion of our Global Tech Group in the US reflects a bold commitment to stand alongside our clients as they seek to navigate the pace of change, keep abreast of regulatory shifts and uncover the potential that comes with the proliferation of new technologies in the market.
“To be truly credible in this industry, you must have deep tech capability around the world. The US is a vital component of the global tech scene and we’re beyond excited to welcome these three talented attorneys to the team.”
Americas Regional Managing Partner Sharis Pozen adds, “The level of energy in our US team is electric – with Violetta Kokolus joining us in August, and Vipul, Meighan and James landing today, our wider practice is just thrilled at the opportunities that lie ahead. We are at our best when we’re advising clients across sectors and international jurisdictions, and this growth reflects our laser-focused strategy to build out our local US capabilities to match the scale of our global practice.”