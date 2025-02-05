Linklaters’ US Growth Continues
Linklaters has made a significant move in the US market hiring four litigation partners in New York, continuing the trend of British-based firms expanding their presence in America.
Adeel Mangi, Muhammad Faridi, Diana Conner, and George LoBiondo have joined Linklaters from Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, a New York litigation boutique.
The partners bring extensive trial and litigation experience across various sectors, having represented major clients such as Johnson & Johnson and Appian in important cases. The Linklaters announcement can be seen on their site.
Strategic Growth
Aedamar Comiskey, (pictured) Linklaters’ senior partner and chair, emphasized that US expansion is a key priority for the firm.
The new hires are part of a larger growth strategy in the United States. Over the past year, Linklaters has added 10 partners across its New York and Washington DC offices.
The firm’s recent growth includes a top finance team from A&O Shearman and a six-lawyer M&A group led by George Casey. With the new litigation team, Linklaters’ US partner count has risen to 53.
UK Firms in the US Market
Other UK-based international firms are also increasing their US presence. Allen & Overy merged with Shearman & Sterling, now boasting 650 US lawyers. Freshfields and Clifford Chance each have around 400 US lawyers, while Linklaters has just over 200.
To attract top talent, Linklaters introduced an extended lockstep system in late 2021, designed to help the firm compete with US rivals and secure high-profile mandates.
Linklaters has recently advised on major transactions, including Volkswagen’s $5.8 billion joint venture with Rivian and Rio Tinto’s $6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium.
Increased Demand for Trial Expertise
Adam Lurie, head of Linklaters’ US litigation team, noted a rising need for trial-ready counsel. This demand is driven by an increase in cases going to trial and growing unpredictability in jury trials.
The addition of the new litigation team strengthens Linklaters’ position in the competitive US legal market, reflecting the ongoing expansion of UK-based firms in America and building their global teams, even as they face intense competition in their ‘home’ market in London with US-based law firms aggressively hunting down deals – and top legal talent.