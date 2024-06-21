Linklaters Real Estate Team in Sweden Leave to Join Rival

Seven real estate lawyers from Linklaters in Stockholm have left to join Swedish firm Gernandt & Danielsson. Partners Magnus Lidman and Anna Eriksson headed the Swedish real estate team and were joined in the move by five associates.
The press release from Gernandt & Danielsson is below –
Real estate transactions team joins Gernandt & Danielsson
As of 1 June 2024, Magnus Lidman and Anna Eriksson are joining Gernandt & Danielsson as partners. Magnus and Anna join from Linklaters where they have led the real estate transactions team. Magnus and Anna are bringing a team of five associates; Johan Tivéus Kronlund, Viktor Rytter, Lovisa Swahn, David Carlson and Rebecka Ljung.
Magnus Lidman is recognised as one of the leading real estate lawyers in the Nordic region, and has extensive experience of corporate, finance and real estate law, with specialist proficiency in real estate M&A.
Anna Eriksson has extensive experience of advising major global real estate and PE funds, Nordic institutions and real estate companies on some of the largest and most complex real estate transactions on the market.
Manfred Löfvenhaft, Managing Partner at Gernandt & Danielsson, comments:
”We are delighted to welcome Magnus and Anna and their team to Gernandt & Danielsson. They are both highly competent lawyers and their niche expertise in real estate transactions complements the firm’s already strong transaction profile.”
Magnus Lidman says: ”I’m thrilled to join one of Sweden’s leading law firms together with Anna and our team. I very much look forward to working side by side with my new colleagues and together strengthen client relationships as well as the real estate transaction service.”
Standing: Lovisa Swahn, Magnus Lidman and Anna Eriksson. Sitting: Johan Tivéus Kronlund, Rebecka Ljung, Viktor Rytter and David Carlson.