Akin Elect Co-Chairs of Firm: Litigator and Corporate Partner

Akin announced this week that Abid Qureshi and Daniel Walsh have been elected co-chairs of the firm, effective April 1, 2025. They will succeed Kim Koopersmith, who has served as chair since 2013.
Qureshi is a widely recognized financial restructuring litigator and has worked on some of the most complex, cutting-edge issues in high-profile chapter 11 cases and liability management situations. He is a member of the firm’s management committee and is the partner in charge of Akin’s New York office.
Walsh is a highly distinguished corporate partner in Akin’s London office. He advises on international and U.S. public and private debt and equity acquisitions, including in the energy, telecommunications and technology sectors. Walsh has served as a member of the firm’s management, compensation and partnership admissions committees.
As incoming co-chairs, Qureshi and Walsh will drive Akin’s strategy as a client-focused firm that anticipates the needs of its clients and invests to meet those needs. Qureshi and Walsh will also maintain their practices to stay close to the firm’s clients and markets.
“Having worked closely with Abid and Dan for more than two decades, I am so pleased to be transitioning leadership to two highly distinguished lawyers who share a deep commitment to our firm and our values,” said Akin’s chairperson Kim Koopersmith. “They work incredibly well together, and I can’t think of a better combination of talent to lead us forward. I am proud of what we have accomplished over the last 12 years, and it is gratifying to know the best is yet to come for our firm.”
“I am thrilled to be chosen as Akin’s next co-chair,” said Qureshi. “Kim has been a remarkable leader who has shown that you can reach extraordinary heights as an elite firm while holding true to a culture of respect and inclusiveness. It is the honor of a lifetime to work alongside Dan and our fellow partners to build on the firm’s legacy and help lead its next chapter of growth.”
“Having spent almost three decades at the firm, I deeply believe in our firm and its people,” Walsh added. “I am so honored to be following Kim and building on our commitment to growth compatible with our culture – an entrepreneurial spirit anchored in teamwork, respect and excellence in client service. I am also very pleased that with the benefit of being co-chairs, both Abid and I will be able to maintain our direct connection to the clients we have served over many years and have that all important client perspective as we lead the firm forward.”
Under Koopersmith’s leadership, Akin’s achieved outstanding financial results, with revenue growing 77 percent and profits doubling. The firm also doubled its international footprint and now has over 20 percent of its lawyers located outside the US. During her time as chair, she has also been a leading voice at Akin and in the legal industry on the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion and pro bono, with Akin’s pro bono work approaching one million hours during her tenure.
Akin is a leading international law firm with more than 900 lawyers in offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.