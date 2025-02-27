Littler Announces New Leaders for Two Affinity Groups

Litter Labor Law Firm
(February 26, 2025) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has appointed new leaders for of its two affinity groups. Shareholder Ethan D. Balsam (Washington, D.C.) will serve as co-chair of the Individuals with Disabilities affinity group alongside Littler Learning Group Director and Principal Anna Curry Gualano (Birmingham), while Shareholder Michael Kibbe (Irvine) will co-lead the Veterans Initiative with Shareholder Matthew J. Hank (Philadelphia).
“Ethan and Michael are dedicated advocates for enhancing opportunities for individuals with disabilities and veterans, respectively, both within the firm and throughout the legal profession,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s managing director and president, and Paul Bateman, chief inclusion, equity & diversity officer, in a joint statement. “We look forward to their continued contributions as they step into their new roles, helping us further cultivate a culture of inclusion, equity and diversity where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
In his practice, Balsam advises and defends employers in a range of employment-related litigation, arbitration and administrative agency proceedings, including claims involving the Americans with Disabilities Act, retaliation, investigations, among others. Additionally, he advises employers on various labor and employment law matters, including termination decisions, employee discipline, personnel policies, wage and hour issues, and compliance with federal, state, and local laws. Outside of his practice, Balsam has actively supported opportunities for individuals with disabilities through his involvement with the Individuals with Disabilities affinity group, which he joined shortly after its formation in 2021. Balsam earned his J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law and his B.S. from Cornell University.
Kibbe’s practice has served a diverse clientele, including military service members, private individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large national corporations, both within the U.S. and internationally. He assists clients in matters concerning federal and state regulatory compliance and best employment practices. Before his private practice, Kibbe served as a judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps, defending over 90 service members in federal prosecutions, including nine courts-martial trials. He continues to serve as a judge advocate for the Marine Innovation Unit in the Marine Corps Reserves, demonstrating his ongoing dedication to public service. Kibbe earned his J.D. from St. Louis University School of Law and his B.S., magna cum laude, from Oklahoma State University.
