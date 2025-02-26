The Rise of the SovCits Hit New Zealand

Sovereign Citizens Rebelling Against the Law
New Zealand’s courts faced a surge of so-called ‘Sovereign Citizens’, or SovCits, who believe they are not bound by the laws of the country in which they live. The SovCits typically arise out of conspiracy theories and the like and in New Zealand their antics this week, included a couple in the seaside town of Raglan fined $20,000 for unauthorized home renovations after claiming exemption from council laws, and a Dunedin man arguing judges lack jurisdiction over him during a hearing for stealing rescue helicopter gear.
Experts warn the pseudo-legal movement—fueled by pandemic-era conspiracy theories—is crossing into extremism. Read about the movement in a recent Amazon book (pictured) on the SovCit movement. The movement is in full sway in many countries with New Zealand caught up as much as the rest, with one adherent recently charged for threatening ex-PM Jacinda Ardern whose unpopularity in the country following Covid lockdowns and economic deterioration has served to fuel the SovCits.