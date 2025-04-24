Littler continues to expand New Haven office and LABor relations capabilities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (April 23, 2025) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has added Elisabeth Ambrozaitis as senior counsel in its New Haven office. Ambrozaitis joins from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and is the second attorney to join the New Haven office this month, following Special Counsel Sean M. Fisher.
“Lis brings over two decades of legal experience to Littler, with a significant emphasis on labor relations and collective bargaining,” said Paula N. Anthony, New Haven office managing shareholder. “We are thrilled to welcome a labor relations attorney of her caliber to our New Haven team. Her vast knowledge and innovative approach to labor matters will be a significant asset to our clients both locally and across the nation.”
Ambrozaitis represents and counsels management on a variety of traditional labor matters, including collective bargaining negotiations, labor arbitration, contract administration, and unfair labor practice charges, among others. At TSA, she served as a lead labor attorney, representing the agency in multiple collective bargaining efforts. Ambrozaitis also specialized in labor and employment matters and assisted agency litigators in several national-level labor arbitrations. Additionally, Ambrozaitis provided legal advice on TSA labor and employment policies, ranging from career progression to compensation, and advised on responses to internal and external inquiries on labor and employment matters.
Throughout her career at TSA, Ambrozaitis received numerous awards, including the DHS Secretary’s Team Excellence Award for her work on the agency’s compensation framework and workforce enhancements. She was also the recipient of the DHS Office of the General Counsel Team Excellence Award for her contributions to collective bargaining and dispute resolution policies and processes. Ambrozaitis earned her J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law and her A.B., cum laude, from Harvard College.
