New Partners at Freshfields As Firm Growth Continues

Freshfields Announces 25 New Partners
Freshfields has appointed 25 new partners across its international offices, effective 1 May 2025. The promotions span all major practice areas and regions, reflecting the firm’s ongoing commitment to international growth and talent development.
Senior Partner Georgia Dawson highlighted the new partners’ market-leading expertise and leadership, emphasizing their role in shaping the firm’s future and supporting its global client base.
Freshfields’ Growth
- The new partner appointments are part of Freshfields’ broader strategy to grow its international presence. The firm recently launched a new office in Boston, marking its fourth U.S. location and reinforcing its focus on private capital, life sciences, and technology sectors.
- The 2025 partner cohort includes lawyers from Antitrust, Competition and Trade; Dispute Resolution; Global Transactions; People & Reward; and Tax, underlining the firm’s depth across core practice areas.
- The firm’s revenue surpassed £2bn for the first time in 2024, with significant growth in Europe and the U.S., although pre-tax profit dipped slightly to £668.9m. Freshfields also raised newly qualified lawyer salaries to £150,000, reflecting its competitive position in the market.
- In addition to the new partners, Freshfields promoted 40 new counsel this year, further strengthening its global bench and supporting its high-performance culture.
List of New Partners (Effective 1 May 2025)
Antitrust, Competition and Trade: Aaron Green (Brussels), Janet Lang (Brussels), Alvaro Pliego Selie (Amsterdam)
Dispute Resolution: Ramya Arnold (London), Rohit Bhat (Singapore), Nicholas A. Caselli (New York), Joshua Kelly (London), Emily Knight (London), James Raeside (London), Katharina Shingler (Frankfurt), Stefanie Spancken-Monz (Düsseldorf), Jessica Steele (London)
Global Transactions: Meredith Bayley (London), Michael Black (London), Cristina Esteve (Madrid), Carsten Haak (Frankfurt), Kate Hatcher (London), Jeff Jay (New York), Jon Scurr (London), Charlotte Stevens (Abu Dhabi), Daniel von Bülow (Frankfurt)
People & Reward: Elodie Favre-Thellmann (Paris), Judith Römer (Hamburg)
Tax: Sarah Katz (New York), Sebastian Röger (Frankfurt)