WASHINGTON (April 16, 2025) – Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has added James C. Crowley as a shareholder in its Washington, D.C., office. Crowley is the second shareholder addition to the firm this week, following the return of Gregory Keating. He is also the fifth shareholder to join Littler’s D.C. office in recent months from Akin Gump, following Daniel Nash, Stacey Eisenstein, Nathan Oleson and Amanda McGinn. His addition signals the success of the firm’s lateral expansion strategy, which is focused on attracting top talent to continue delivering high-value labor and employment services to meet client needs.
“As we remain focused on strategic growth, we are pleased to welcome James as the latest addition to our stellar team,” said Erin Webber, Littler’s managing director and president. “James brings an impressive track record handling complex labor and employment matters, particularly in the traditional labor arena. His ability to provide holistic labor strategies nicely complements our deep bench of more than 250 labor lawyers and he will be a great asset to our clients navigating the constantly evolving regulatory landscape in this area.”
Crowley brings extensive experience in complex labor and employment litigation and regulatory challenges. He has successfully handled cases in federal and state appellate and district courts, administrative agencies, and arbitrations. Crowley played a crucial role in several high-profile labor and employment cases in recent years. Notably, he achieved a well-publicized success in challenging the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) joint-employer rule, represented clients in the widely watched NLRB case regarding the employment status of student-athletes, and secured an important victory overturning a labor arbitration award under one of the most deferential standards of review in law.
In addition to his litigation practice, Crowley helps clients navigate strategic labor and employment questions that arise from collective bargaining and union organizing, pending legislation, government investigations, corporate transactions, restrictive covenants, executive agreements, reductions in force, and employee retirement and health plans.
Crowley’s depth of experience representing sports organizations at both the professional and collegiate levels further expands Littler’s sports industry capabilities following the recent arrival of Nash, Eisenstein, Oleson and McGinn to the firm’s Sports industry group.
“This is an exciting time for our D.C. office and James’ addition bolsters our robust labor law group, while rounding out our team serving clients in the dynamic sports industry,” said Josh Waxman, Littler’s Washington, D.C., office managing shareholder. “James offers an ideal combination of industry-specific insights and a proven ability to manage high-stakes labor and employment matters. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm and the D.C. office.”
Crowley has been recognized by American Lawyer as a “Litigator of the Week,” by Law360 as a “Legal Lion,” and by the Best Lawyers in America. Crowley received his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Northwestern University School of Law and his A.B., summa cum laude, from Georgetown University. Earlier in his career, Crowley completed clerkships for Chief Judge Jerome A. Holmes of the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit and Chief Justice Peter J. Maassen of the Alaska Supreme Court.
“I was particularly drawn to the firm’s collegial culture and commitment to the success of its clients. I’m also thrilled to reunite with many distinguished colleagues – Dan, Stacey, Nate and Amanda, as well as Larry Levien and Eric Field – and look forward to collaborating with new colleagues across the firm,” said Crowley. “Littler has assembled the deepest bench of complex labor and employment lawyers in the U.S. and around the globe who can offer a full suite of services to clients. I am delighted to serve my clients in this environment.”
1 thought on “Littler Has Second Major Addition – James C Crowley Joins Firm In Washington DC”
Hope these comments add value! You can tweak them based on the specific context of each discussion. Let me know if you’d like additional variations. 🚀