Johnson Law Group Welcomes New Associate Solicitor Leonie Amarasekara
Johnson Law Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Leonie Amarasekara
as an Associate Solicitor in the firm’s London office.
Leonie brings with her a wealth of experience in high-value, cross-border disputes.
She trained and qualified as a solicitor in England & Wales at White & Case LLP,
practising international commercial arbitration.
Over the course of her career, she
has focused on representing global clients in complex, high-stakes disputes.
Leonie studied Law at the University of Oxford before completing a master’s degree
at the London School of Economics. Her academic background and legal experience
provide a strong foundation for her work at Johnson Law Group, where she will
support the firm’s group litigation and public interest cases.
Speaking on her decision to join Johnson Law Group, Leonie said:
“I was drawn to the firm’s mission to hold powerful entities accountable and to drive
systemic change that benefits the public. It’s exciting to be part of a team that puts
justice and social impact at the heart of its practice.”
Jamie Patton, Managing Director at Johnson Law Group said: “We’re delighted to
welcome Leonie to the team. Her exceptional academic and professional
background, combined with her commitment to using the law as a force for good,
make her a perfect fit for Johnson Law Group.
As we continue to expand our
presence in London and grow our team of claimant-focused litigators, Leonie will
play an important role in helping us deliver the best outcomes for our clients.”
Leonie’s appointment strengthens the firm’s expanding presence in London and
reinforces its commitment to delivering robust, strategic legal support on behalf of
claimants nationwide.
For more information, please see johnsonlawgroup.co.uk