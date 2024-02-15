‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ Raids The Netflix Lawyer Drama List

Ben Boman, LawFuel entertainment and lifestyle editor
A new Netflix law drama has stormed up the Netflix lawyer drama popularity charts, surely joining the list of law and crime-related shows that deserve to be seen for those prepared to watch a disturbing ‘romance-gone-wrong’ documentary.
‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ is the latest true crime sensation that’s taking the streaming world by storm. If you’re in the mood for something other than the usual Valentine’s Day fluff.
‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ is a chilling documentary that looks at the dark side of Valentine Day obsession.
This chilling documentary dives headfirst into the darker side of romantic obsession, and it’s already claiming the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched list, leaving other hits like American Assassins and Horrible Bosses 2 in its shadow.
Released on February 9, ‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ is the story of Dave Kroupa and Liz Golyar, a seemingly ordinary online match that takes a spine-chilling turn. What starts as a casual dating scenario quickly spirals into a tragic love triangle, putting everyone involved in serious danger.
Before Netflix’s documentary, a book by Leslie Rule and an ABC 20/20 special, “A Tangled Web,” covered the ‘Lover, Stalker’ case and provided additional information missing from Lover, Stalker, Killer.
This is a disturbingly compelling exploration of the blurred lines between attraction and obsession, although for law and crime-afionadoes there are some key details left out of the Netflix series particularly hearing from Shanna “Liz” Golyar,.
And it’s not just us regular viewers who are hooked – critics are singing its praises too. With a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from a small yet impressed group of reviewers, this documentary is clearly making waves.
Rolling Stone’s Chris Vognar commended director Sam Hobkinson for keeping us on the edge of our seats, while Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times called it “absolutely bizarre and chilling.”
Even in a crowded true crime field, ‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ stands out as a “doozy,” according to The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager.
If you’re wondering whether to hit play on this true crime gem, the answer is a resounding yes.
Netflix continues to be the go-to platform for jaw-dropping documentaries about real-life events, and ‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ is no exception.
However, if you’re ready for a gripping feature-length documentary that will have you rethinking online dating, ‘Lover, Stalker, Killer’ is a must-watch.