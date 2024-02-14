AML Tech Company SmartSearch appoints new VP of technology as part of 16 internal promotions

SmartSearch, the UK’s leading provider of digital compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) software, has promoted Andrew Booth to the position of vice president of technology – one of 16 promotions across its nearly 200-strong team.
Andrew joined SmartSearch more than five years ago and has served as its head of technology. In his new role of vice president, Andrew will have greater responsibility over company infrastructure and its wider technology strategy. This will cover both internal infrastructure and service delivery across its teams, as well as the development and delivery of the SmartSearch product.
His promotion recognises his role in the development and deployment of SmartSearch’s next generation digital compliance platform. In addition to critical individual and business verification checks and robust screening for global sanctions and politically-exposed-persons (PEPs), the latest version integrates greater automation, audit-ready capability and innovations such as source of funds technology.
The platform is now trusted by more than 6,500 client firms and 60,000 users, enabling them to complete detailed checks in seconds and comply with strict AML regulations. This includes one in three of the UK’s top 200 law firms, one in two of the top 100 accountancy firms, more than 1,000 property companies and a host of the world’s leading financial services firms.
Andrew Booth said: “I am really pleased to be taking this next step in my career with SmartSearch. The company has long been synonymous for innovation and cutting-edge compliance technology and I’m incredibly proud to continue playing my part. Across the team, we are hugely ambitious and deep in development on future enhancements that will not only deliver greater efficiencies for clients, but further protection from serious financial crime.”
Andrew’s appointment is one of 16 promotions across the team at Ilkley-based SmartSearch, as it fast approaches 200 members of staff. Alongside promotions in its technology division with a new head of service delivery and service desk manager, SmartSearch has recognised colleagues across marketing, sales and market engagement, business support and customer success.
With clients across the UK and international markets, the customer success and client services teams are the biggest parts of SmartSearch’s growing operation. Dedicated account managers support clients of all sizes across financial services, banking, property, legal services and accountancy.
Collette Allen, COO of SmartSearch added: “Andrew is a clear example of the fantastic talent found within the team and along with our 15 other promotions, I congratulate them on their new roles. All have made tremendous contributions to our business and our overarching objective to deliver an exceptional product with a first-class service.
“Our people and our technology are two of the key pillars behind our continued growth and success. We are big believers in recognising and developing talent, with many of our senior roles held by those that have risen through the ranks. This is great news for our clients with real experience and expertise at every touchpoint across the business. We then complement this with talented external hires who challenge us with a fresh perspective and new ideas to improve our service, as we continue to protect people and businesses globally from money laundering and fraud.
“We are proud that our approach continues to be recognised by our high customer satisfaction scores and by retaining our prestigious Great Place To Work accreditation.”
For more information, please visit: www.smartsearch.com.