Mayer Brown Joined by Private Equity & M&A Partner

Chicago, November 4, 2024 – Mayer Brown announced today that Jonathan A. Dhanawade has joined the firm as a partner in its global Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions practices in Chicago. Jonathan joins from Paul Hastings.
“We are excited to have Jonathan join our well-respected private equity and M&A teams,” said Ameer Ahmad, co-leader of Mayer Brown’s global Private Equity practice. “His extensive experience representing private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on complex M&A transactions will be invaluable as we prepare for the anticipated market growth in 2025 and beyond.”
Jonathan brings nearly a decade of experience in representing private equity firms, their portfolio companies, and other publicly and privately held companies in structuring, negotiating, and executing domestic and international mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, going-private transactions, carve-out transactions, joint ventures, recapitalizations, corporate restructurings, and equity investments (including PIPEs and growth equity investments). He also provides strategic counsel to clients on a range of general corporate matters, including corporate governance, executive compensation, and incentive equity arrangements. Outside of the firm, Jonathan is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, where he teaches a course on private equity transactions. Jonathan also serves as a member of the Chicago board of directors of Susan G. Komen.
“Mayer Brown’s private equity platform is exceptional, and I’m eager to bring my experience to a team that consistently sets the standard in our field,” said Jonathan. “I look forward to contributing to Mayer Brown’s legacy of delivering outstanding service and innovative solutions to private equity clients.”
Tom Horenkamp, co-leader of Mayer Brown’s global Private Equity practice, added, “Jonathan’s experience in the M&A/private equity sector will greatly benefit our clients both in Chicago and globally. As we continue to expand and evolve to meet our clients’ needs, his addition underscores our commitment to enhancing our capabilities and addressing the demands of the dynamic market.”