Capital Markets Partner Phillip Stoup joins Freshfields in Silicon Valley

Freshfields announced today that Phillip Stoup has joined as a capital markets partner in Silicon Valley.
Phillip’s practice focuses on advising companies and underwriters on a range of capital markets transactions, including IPOs and other equity offerings, convertible and other debt offerings and strategic investments. Phillip also advises companies on securities law compliance, general corporate and governance matters. He has extensive experience advising companies in the life sciences and technology sectors.
U.S. Managing Partner and Global Co-Head of Capital Markets Sarah Solum said: “Phillip is an exceptional lawyer, with an active IPO practice and a commitment to client service that is second to none. His deep experience in the life sciences and technology sectors, coupled with his versatility as a capital markets deal lawyer, makes him a perfect advisor for our clients.”
Damien Zoubek, U.S. Co-Head of Corporate and M&A, added: “Phillip is a great lawyer with a great market presence and client following. Having Phillip on board further bolsters our ability to serve life sciences and technology companies, sectors in which we are very active in the United States and around the world.”
Recent life sciences and healthcare transactions led by Freshfields include representing Roivant on its $7.1 billion sale of Televant to Roche and its pending $1.2 billion sale of Dermavant to Organon; AstraZeneca on its acquisitions of Icovax, Gracell, Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Amolyt Pharma; Novartis on its €2.7 billion acquisition of MorphoSys AG, acquisition of DTx Pharma and $1.3 billion technology transfer agreement with Chong Kun Dang; CVC on its $925 million acquisition of Therakos from Mallinckrodt; and Johnson & Johnson on its $13.1 billion acquisition of Shockwave Medical.
Phillip noted: “I am incredibly excited to be joining Freshfields and their capital markets team at a time of such momentum and strategic focus for the firm. I look forward to collaborating with our market leading corporate and other practice-area partners to strengthen our dynamic offering for clients throughout the life sciences and technology sectors.”
Phillip’s joining Freshfields follows the recent addition in the U.S. of capital markets partners Chris DeCresce, Nicole Cadman and Jackie Marino. The wider U.S. corporate practice has also continued to grow with the recent additions of private capital partner Eva Mak and M&A partner Denny Kwon in Silicon Valley, as well as tax partner Steven Matays and private equity M&A partners Neal Reenan and Ian Bushner in New York.