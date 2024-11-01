Michael R. Guerrero Returns to Hinshaw’s Consumer Financial Services Group in California

October 31, 2024 – Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that Michael R. Guerrero has rejoined the firm’s Consumer Financial Services practice as a partner in the Los Angeles office. Previously a co-leader of Ballard Spahr LLP’s Fintech and Payment Solutions Team, he has significant experience advising companies on consumer-related regulatory and compliance matters.
Guerrero originally joined Hinshaw as a partner in 2021, leaving to join Ballard Spahr in 2022. He began his legal career serving as in-house counsel at various companies, including a mortgage lender, a debt buyer, and a fintech that launched a payroll deduction credit sale product.
“We’re so happy that Mike has rejoined our team,” said Hinshaw partner Lauren Campisi. “Mike is one of the leading consumer financial services regulatory and compliance attorneys in the country. He has earned the respect of clients and peers for providing strategic advice to clients on cutting-edge issues. His style of practice and skills align with our team-based approach and areas of focus and add considerable depth on the West Coast.”
Guerrero helps companies manage regulatory and compliance issues across a wide range of consumer-focused products, including automotive finance and leasing, earned wage access products, Buy Now Pay Later products, point-of-sale and personal property financing and leasing, rent-to-own products, credit cards, and installment loans. In addition, he advises contractors and financing companies on residential solar energy sales, financing, and leasing issues. A recognized thought leader, he is a frequent speaker at industry conferences, has been quoted by several media outlets, and has authored numerous articles on emerging fintech regulatory issues.
Hinshaw’s collaborative and entrepreneurial culture, along with its reputation as a market leader in providing value-based legal solutions to consumer financial services companies, were among the reasons Guerrero decided to return to the firm.
“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work again with Lauren Campisi, Dustin Alonzo, Vaishali Rao, and the rest of the team,” Guerrero said. “Hinshaw has subject matter experience that is really second to none. I cannot think of a better platform for my clients. Along the same lines, the firm’s continued focus on expanding the practice nationally offers me a great opportunity to continue growing my practice.”
Guerrero received his B.S. in communications, cum laude, from Arizona State University in Tempe, and his J.D., cum laude, from California Western School of Law in San Diego. He was named to the National Order of Scribes Class of 2012 by the National Association of Legal Writers. He is a member of the California Lawyers Association’s Consumer Financial Services Committee, previously serving as the Committee’s co-chair.
During the last two years, Hinshaw has added nearly 50 attorneys to its Consumer Financial Service group. The firm opened a Dallas office in February 2023 with seven attorneys from Akerman, including Charles Townsend, Michael McKleroy, Walter McInnis, Bryan T. Brown, Matthew Lindsey, Jessica A. Riley, and Taylor Hennington. Alfredo “Fred” Ramos joined the firm in Houston, also from Akerman. In July 2023, partner Stephen T. Masley joined the practice in Dallas, along with New Jersey partner Margaret J. “Peggy” Cascino and Ft. Lauderdale senior counsel Ralph W. Confreda Jr. In December 2023, partner Cathy Mulrow-Peattie joined the practice group in New York, expanding the firm’s privacy, cyber, and artificial intelligence capabilities. In January 2024, financial services litigator S. Sherry Xia joined the firm as a partner in New York. In March 2024, consumer financial services partner Gregg Stevens joined the firm in Dallas along with senior counsel Aimee Szygenda and Helen Mosothoane. In April 2024, Brian Paino joined as a partner in Los Angeles, further expanding the firm’s financial services capabilities in California. In May 2024, financial services litigator Ellis Oster joined as a partner in New York. In August 2024, consumer financial services partner Daniel Schleifstein joined Hinshaw in New Jersey.