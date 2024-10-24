Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA) Recognizes Freshfields with the Thomas L. Sager Award

Leave a Comment / Press Releases /

Freshfields was awarded the Thomas L. Sager Award at MCCA’s Gala on October 15, 2024. The award highlights the commitment of firms building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive legal industry that benefits everyone. Freshfields was awarded in Category 4 for firms who have 251 – 650 lawyers.

Winners were determined by a thorough analysis of the 2024 MCCA Law Firm Diversity Survey submissions which gathers insights about law firm demographics, leadership composition, retention, and promotion of women and diverse lawyers.

Learn more about our commitment to diversity and inclusion here.

Winners were determined by a thorough analysis of the 2024 MCCA Law Firm Diversity Survey submissions which gathers insights about law firm demographics, leadership composition, retention, and promotion of women and diverse lawyers.

Learn more about our commitment to diversity and inclusion here.

Related Posts:

Read More

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top