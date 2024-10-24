Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA) Recognizes Freshfields with the Thomas L. Sager Award

Freshfields was awarded the Thomas L. Sager Award at MCCA’s Gala on October 15, 2024. The award highlights the commitment of firms building a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive legal industry that benefits everyone. Freshfields was awarded in Category 4 for firms who have 251 – 650 lawyers.
Winners were determined by a thorough analysis of the 2024 MCCA Law Firm Diversity Survey submissions which gathers insights about law firm demographics, leadership composition, retention, and promotion of women and diverse lawyers.
Learn more about our commitment to diversity and inclusion here.
