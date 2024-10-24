Is High Profit Wachtell Lipton Slip Sliding Away On M&A Table?

Wachtell Lipton Dominance in M&A Dimishes
Wachtell’s M&A Dominance has long been a major feature of the M&A tables, but the elite firm has slipped to seventh place in the third quarter of 2024 leading to questions about its operation.
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, long considered the crown jewel of corporate law and has consistently sat at second place over the past three years.
Wachtell’s approach has always been distinct with its laser focus on high-stakes corporate matters and a lean, elite team.
The firm has consistently topped profitability charts, boasting an impressive $8.5 million per equity partner last year and has held tight to its single-tier remuneration system that has been rapidly changing for major law firms who have adopted a two tier model to compete in the aggressive legal talent market.
But that situation now be constraining its ability to compete in the volume-driven M&A market.
The Rise of the Challengers
As Wachtell maintains its traditional model, competitors are aggressively expanding to rival the firm. Kirkland & Ellis, the private equity powerhouse, is poised to claim the top spot in M&A transactions for the third time in four years.
Firms like Paul Weiss and Freshfields have made significant strides, surpassing Wachtell in deal work this year through strategic hiring and geographical expansion.
New Market Dynamics
The third quarter of 2024 saw a surge in transactions, driven by take-private deals and the availability of private credit.
Kirkland advised on a massive $297.1 billion worth of transactions in the first three quarters and Wachtell’s total stood at $169 billion, indicating their high-value, low-volume strategy.
While Kirkland handled over 500 transactions in the first three quarters, Wachtell advised on about 40, which lets Wachtell maintain its reputation for handling complex, high-stakes matters. However, it also limits the firm’s overall market share in an industry increasingly driven by deal volume.
Peter Zeughauser, a prominent law firm adviser, suggests that Wachtell’s challenge lies in cultivating relationships with new sources of capital. This might require a departure from their traditional approach, potentially through lateral hires or more proactive engagement with the financial community.
Wachtell’s new leadership, under William Savitt and Andrew Nussbaum, faces the delicate task of maintaining the firm’s elite status while adapting to market changes and maintaining those super profits.
The firm continues to sit high on the prestige law firms table and anyone who fails to respect its profitability and performance would be foolish.