Moving From Big Law Money To Pro Bono and Less Money

A Former Corporate Lawyer’s Bold Career Move
In a bold career move, a former corporate lawyer recently traded her high-paying position in Big Law for a role in the nonprofit sector handling work that certainly paid less financially – but paid off more personally.
After four years in at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Priscilla Hamilton decided to pursue her passion for public interest work, despite the significant financial implications.
Her corporate law days often stretched to 12-14 hours, with expectations of near-instant email responses and an ever-increasing workload as she climbed the career ladder. The money – around $315,000 a year – certainly helped compensate, but it was not enough to satisfy her personally.
The intense pace left little room for work-life balance, a common complaint among Big Law associates.
However, she found moments of fulfillment through pro bono work and mentoring, which helped her persevere in the corporate environment.
“I was able to stay in Big Law for as long as I did because I was able to integrate things I loved and was passionate about,” she said in a Business Insider article.
It wasn’t a decision she took easily, involving much introspection and conversations with successful women who expressed regrets about not prioritizing their personal goals earlier in life, she decided to make the leap.
In March 2024, she gave notice to her firm and by mid-April, she had started her new role at a nonprofit in the Bronx.
Her current position involves assisting individuals with various legal issues, such as obtaining protection orders and filing for custody. Beyond legal aid, she provides emotional support to clients and engages in continuous learning and research.
The lawyer expressed profound satisfaction with her new role, stating, “I love the job more and more with every single day that passes. I’ve never felt like this about a job before — it’s liberating.”
She acknowledged the disparity in compensation, noting, “Public interest lawyers aren’t compensated in the way that we deserve to be.”Despite the pay cut, the lawyer doesn’t regret her decision.
She advises others considering a similar path: “If you can get into corporate law, go get the corporate law money, line your pockets, and then leave. But always put your mental health first.”