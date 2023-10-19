Navigating the Aftermath: Finding the Best Personal Injury Attorney in Frisco, TX

Choosing an effective personal injury lawyer after an injury can be as demanding and challenging as the medical and other issues that follow an injury that has occurred as a result of negligence. And in Texas, where there are almost 13,500 personal injury firms and businesses, being the third highest in the United States (California leads with over 22,000) you want to ensure you really find a lawyer who is the best fit for your case.
Often, that will depend upon your location, or the location of the accident, and although that is by no means the sole factor when deciding upon a lawyer or law firm to represent you in your claim it is one of the issues.
As a personal injury lawyer in Frisco with experience in such claims, the following are some key considerations when looking at hiring an attorney best suited to both yourself and your particular claim.
Look for the Right Legal Specialty
With so many personal injury attorneys there is no shortage of choice, but take care before leaping to a decision. Remember that there are different types of personal injury claims.
Auto accidents, which include cars, trucks, uber accidents, motor cycles etc, are clearly the most obvious and occur most frequently. But there are also medical malpractice, workplace accidents, slip and fall, product liability and other accidents that occur too frequently.
When choosing your lawyer for a car accident you want someone who has experience in that type of accident, rather than someone who handles product liability claims or medical malpractice.
Consider the Firm’s Access to Resources
In personal injury cases, it is the injured party who must prove that the other party was negligent to show they are liable for the damages. This usually requires the need for expert witnesses that attorneys will need to hire. A larger firm will have plenty of resources, but the downside is that they may pawn off your case to a less experienced attorney.
However, just because a firm is smaller, it doesn’t mean they won’t have the right resources and once again it is the attorneys’ experience and commitment to handling your claim that is important.
It’s important to ask once you sit down with an attorney for a consultation to know what to expect.
Years of Experience and Track Record
A lawyer who has been practicing for many years and has a successful track record will be more likely to get you the results you want. You can check their track record through your own investigations, online searching, the local Bar Association, reviews in legal media publications like AVVO or Lawyers.com.
Even the best attorneys will lose from time to time, though what you want to see is someone who has the backbone to stand up for your rights and negotiate what’s fair.
Communication Style
Since the personal injury attorney you choose will be someone you’ll be working with for a while, it’s important that your personalities match. Building a rapport with them is important as is feeling like you’re in the loop. The best personal injury attorneys take time to communicate with you and keep you updated without you constantly having to chase after them for answers.
See What Others Say
Reading reviews from previous clients can give you a glimpse of what an attorney may be like. It’s important to balance these with unfiltered peer reviews from other sources too, such as Martindale-Hubbell.
Sit Down for an Initial Consultation
After finding a few personal injury attorneys that may be right for you, take advantage of the free initial consultations they offer. This gives you the chance to talk about your case and hear about your legal options while learning more about the attorney.
If it’s your first time ever hiring a personal injury lawyer, you may be wondering what questions you should ask. It helps to make a list and bring it along to the consultation. In addition to providing the answers to your questions, the right attorney will be happy to explain everything fully to ensure you understand and feel comfortable.
You should ask if the attorney has the time to focus on your case. You do not want to hire a lawyer only for them to pawn it off on a junior associate. It’s a fair question that deserves an answer.
Additionally, asking about the outcomes of previous cases, especially those that are similar to yours, can be very revealing. Keep in mind that no attorney can guarantee a particular outcome, but they should be able to tell you what different scenarios could play out. They should also be able to form a plan of action for all of them, especially what they would do if the case does go all the way to trial.
Asking about their contingency fee and other expenses can help you avoid surprises at the end of your case. Finding out what happens if your attorney doesn’t win will help you stay prepared.
Choosing Your Personal Injury Attorney
Try to sit down with at least three different personal injury lawyers and compare your notes on each one. Every case is completely unique in its set of factors and with this in mind, you must consider which attorney may be most capable to serve as your legal representation. After meeting with a few of them, you should be able to see who is out to make a quick buck and who truly has your best interests at heart.
Source: McKey Law Firm, Personal Injury Lawyers TX