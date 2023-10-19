NZ Law: Michael Morrison Joins Bankside Chambers

New Law Jobs Daily on Lawfuel’s Law Jobs Network
Michael is an experienced commercial litigator having gained experience at Minter Ellison Rudd Watts before moving to Baker & McKenzie, London in 2000. Almost five years later Michael returned to New Zealand joining Lowndes Jordan, becoming partner in 2006. In 2007 he became the senior partner heading their commercial and civil litigation teams.
In 2016, Michael moved on to establish the Auckland office of boutique commercial law firm Morrison Mallet (now Morrison Partners Limited), heading their commercial and civil litigation team, before joining Bankside Chambers.
Of his move to Bankside, Michael says “I have long regarded Bankside as a fabulous set of chambers. I’ve enjoyed working with and against many of the wonderful barristers there. It’s a great privilege to now be joining them. I’ve been very fortunate to work with top people and clients in my old firm and I’m very much looking forward to continuing to work on interesting and complex commercial litigation matters.”
Michael has an impressive track record as a commercial litigator and is noted for being particularly knowledgeable in the areas of contractual disputes, civil fraud, corporate law, joint venture/fiduciary duties, finance and securities, insolvency, professional negligence, trust and property disputes. He has substantial expertise in the primary sector.
Appearing regularly as senior counsel in both the High Court and the Court of Appeal, Michael also regularly appears before arbitrators and tribunals including representing clients in mediations.
Jason Goodall KC notes that “Michael is a very astute commercial lawyer and litigator who displays excellent commercial instincts and knowledge. We’re excited Michael has chosen to join us, knowing his experience further strengthens Bankside’s offerings.”