Shortland Chambers is pleased to announce that Julia Adams and Patrick Senior have joined Chambers as new members.
Julia joins having spent the last six years in the litigation team at Chapman Tripp. She has broad experience in commercial and civil litigation, with particular experience in contract, trusts, energy and construction disputes, and in assisting clients respond to regulatory investigations. Earlier in her career she was employed as a judges’ clerk at the Auckland High Court, before practising as a junior barrister at Shortland Chambers.
Patrick is an environment and resource management barrister. He has a range of experience appearing before local authorities, the Environment Court, the High Court, and providing advice on strategic and policy matters. Patrick has a special interest in coastal projects, urban development, climate change and farming and freshwater.
He joins Shortland Chambers from FortyEight Shortland Barristers. Patrick holds an LLB (Hons), BSC (Hons) from the University of Auckland and has practiced at leading firms in New Zealand and in the United Kingdom. Patrick moved to the independent bar in August 2023.