Top 7 Immigration Firms in the World (2025 Edition)
Source: iWorld.com
In an age of rapid globalization and cross-border mobility, immigration firms play a pivotal role in guiding individuals, families, and investors through complex legal frameworks. Whether it’s second citizenship, residency-by-investment, or strategic relocation, these firms have earned global acclaim for their trustworthiness, innovation, and results.
Below is a curated list of the top 7 immigration firms in the world for 2025 — complete with professional ratings and performance highlights.
1. Mercan Group
⭐ Rating: 9.8/10
Headquarters: Canada
Specialization: Investment immigration, international recruitment, permanent residency
Mercan Group brings more than three decades of global immigration experience, particularly in Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. With a strong legal backbone and excellent success rates in skilled worker and investor migration programs, Mercan is the most established player in the field.
Highlights:
- Global presence with offices in 10+ countries
- Pioneer in LMIA and EB-3 visa processes
- Recognized by Uglobal as a Top 10 Immigration Firm
2. Vertex Alliance
⭐ Rating: 9.5/10
Headquarters: Malta
Specialization: Residency and Citizenship by Investment (RBI & CBI), legal strategy for HNWIs
Vertex Alliance stands out for its bespoke, legally sound approach to migration. They are deeply trusted by ultra-high-net-worth clients seeking discretion and legal efficiency in EU and Caribbean programs.
Highlights:
- Uglobal award-winning firm
- In-house tax, real estate, and legal advisors
- Dominant presence in Maltese and Greek investment pathways
3. iWorld
⭐ Rating: 9.3/10
Headquarters: Dubai, UAE
Specialization: Investment migration, startup immigration, cross-border legal structuring
Originally launched as a migration marketplace in 2018, iWorld has since evolved into a full-scale international law firm specializing in global immigration and investment migration services. Now powered by a network of licensed attorneys, legal advisors, and economic experts, iWorld provides highly customized solutions to individuals and businesses alike.
iWorld specializes in securing residence permits in Spain, France, Serbia, Montenegro, and the UAE, offering tailored legal solutions for investors, entrepreneurs, and remote professionals. Additionally, the firm provides family-oriented services, including childbirth arrangements in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, granting newborns access to citizenship by birth.
Highlights:
- Active in 70+ countries, serving both private and corporate clients
- Expertise in Spanish Startup Visa, Italian Sole Proprietorship Visa, and Vanuatu Citizenship
- Offers proprietary tools like the Visa-Free Map and Passport Comparison Index
- Strategic offices in Dubai, Europe, and Southeast Asia
4. Bether Capital
⭐ Rating: 9.0/10
Headquarters: Portugal
Specialization: Golden Visa, EU citizenship, family and investor relocation
Bether Capital is a rising star in the European immigration space, particularly for investors eyeing Portugal’s real estate-linked Golden Visa program. Their legal precision and high approval rates have made them a trusted name.
Highlights:
- Recognized in Uglobal’s Top 10 list
- Portugal, Spain, and Greece-focused programs
- High-net-worth concierge services included
5. La Vida Golden Visas
⭐ Rating: 8.8/10
Headquarters: United Kingdom
Specialization: Golden Visas, Citizenship by Investment, property-based immigration
La Vida remains one of the most visible brands in the golden visa industry, known for its easy-to-use digital platform and extensive portfolio of global investment programs.
Highlights:
- Programs across Europe, the Caribbean, and the Pacific
- Transparent process with no hidden fees
- Trusted by 1,000+ investors annually
6. immVest Ltd
⭐ Rating: 8.6/10
Headquarters: Malta
Specialization: Business migration, EU residence permits, tax and legal relocation
With deep knowledge of Maltese business and residency law, immVest supports entrepreneurs, remote workers, and retirees in their move to Europe. The firm’s success in handling dual citizenship and business relocation stands out.
Highlights:
- Two-time Uglobal Top 10 nominee
- Tax optimization strategies for digital entrepreneurs
- Strong legal team with government links
7. Global RCG (Residency & Citizenship Group)
⭐ Rating: 8.5/10
Headquarters: Miami, USA
Specialization: EB-5, Latin America migration, global tax strategy
Global RCG bridges the gap between immigration and international tax law. With deep expertise in U.S. investor visas and Latin American migration, it’s a go-to firm for digital nomads and tax-averse clients.
Highlights:
- Uglobal Top 25 firm
- Strategic planning for asset protection and tax relief
- Popular among remote workers and tech investors
Final Thoughts
Whether you’re seeking a second passport, relocating your startup, or planning a better life abroad, the firms listed here represent the gold standard in global immigration services. With the evolution of platforms like iWorld — from digital marketplaces to authoritative law firms — the industry is shifting toward more integrated and client-focused legal ecosystems.